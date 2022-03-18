Traffic Fatality: Georgia Avenue and Howard Place, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Howard Place, Northwest.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 5:23 pm, a 2008 Toyota Sienna Van was travelling southbound in the 2400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The operator of the Toyota made a left turn onto the 600 block of Howard Place, Northwest when a 2019 Yamaha Motorcycle crashed into the Toyota at an apparent excessive rate of speed. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim of the Yamaha to an area hospital. After all live saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced deceased.

The decedent has been identified as 29 year-old Michael Thomas, of Northwest, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

