WEBINAR: MEMA Homeland Security Grant Overview

Maine Department of Education’s Maine Schools Safety Center (MSSC) is hosting a webinar to provide an overview of the State Homeland Security Grant Program’s purpose, grant details, current application process.

Date: 03/22/2022 Time: 10am-11am Facilitator: Rachel Bethea

Outcomes: Grant purpose and process, allowable projects and expenses, grant contact details

Audience: Public and private school administrators and other applicable personnel, local and county officials and emergency managers, and all other individuals or organizations involved in school hardening measures.

For more information, contact Melissa Condon at melissa.a.condon@maine.gov.

