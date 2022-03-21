Channel Program to Co-Host All 4 One: The CyberCall featuring the IT Channel’s “Big Four” CISOs

Event to feature the Big 4 CISOs of ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya, N-Able Kevin Lancaster - Co-Founder and CEO, Channel Program

Channel Program, a social and media platform purpose-built to unify the IT Channel industry, is co-hosting a history-making virtual event on March 28, 2022.

Channel Program supports all initiatives that drive the Channel's success. We are co-hosting this history-making event to bring us together and better protect both our Channel and its customers.” — Kevin Lancaster - Co-Founder and CEO, Channel Program

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channel Program, which recently launched a rapidly growing social and media platform purpose-built to unify the IT Channel industry, announced it will co-host a history-making virtual event on March 28, 2022, at 1:00 PM EDT.

Co-hosts Kevin Lancaster (Co-Founder and CEO, Channel Program) and Andrew Morgan (Founder, The CyberCall), along with Moderator Joe Panetierri (Tech Media Entrepreneur & Angel Investor), will lead an open discussion with the top cyber security executives of the Channel’s four biggest Vendors: Patrick Beggs of ConnectWise, Ryan Weeks of Datto, Jason Manar of Kaseya, and Dave MacKinnon of N-Able. Attendees will be able to both hear from and engage with these CISOs during an open and frank discussion on why we have found ourselves operating in the most volatile and hostile cyber threat landscape we’ve seen to date, and how each of these industry experts is leading their teams to enhance their partner and supply chain relationships while hardening their products and cyber security practices, all to further protect their customers.

Kevin Lancaster notes that events such as this are an important part of Channel Program’s mission, “At Channel Program, we develop and support initiatives that lead to the success and health of the Channel as a whole. That’s why we have teamed up with The CyberCall to host this history-making event. Given we are all operating in the most volatile and hostile cyber threat landscape to date, we believe it is essential that we pool our collective resources and brainpower to better protect our and our customers’ organizations.”

To register for the event, please follow the link: https://channelprogram.com/register/all4one

About Channel Program

Founded by veteran Channel technology leaders Kevin Lancaster and Matt Solomon, Channel Program is a truly open and democratized platform built to unify the entire IT Channel industry. It enables both IT Service Providers and Vendors to interact in one video-enabled social and collaboration platform that hosts a rapidly growing community of Channel and technology experts and influencers. Making space for a diversity of voices fuels Channel Program’s mission to revolutionize the $2.2 trillion IT Channel industry, by empowering and inspiring both IT Service Providers and Vendors to focus on community-building, collaboration, and respectful communication.

All 4 One CyberCall Announcement