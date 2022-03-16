Participation in the XXII session of the Consultative Council on Improvement of Investment Climate under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan

TAJIKISTAN, March 16 - On March 16, the XXII session of the Consultative Council on Improvement of Investment Climate was held under the chairmanship of the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Chairman of the Council Emomali Rahmon.

The meeting discussed issues related to the implementation of the decisions of the Consultative Council, the results of analysis and recommendations on the development of e-commerce, the use of modern tools for business development among women and youth, and the draft agenda of the next meeting of the Consultative Council.

During the meeting, the Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon pointed out the steady expansion of the reform process through a free dialogue between the state and the private sector through the meetings of the Council, Tajikistan's accession to international conventions, the establishment of a sovereign credit rating of Tajikistan, the introduction of electronic services to entrepreneurs and investors, and other reforms are the results of the effective work of the Council.

Regarding the implementation of the decisions of the Consultative Council, it was noted that the adopted decisions are aimed at improving the investment climate in industry, including improving the regulatory framework, increasing production capacity and exports, developing e-commerce, establishing logistics centers and other issues, business and investment development.

On this basis, the Action Plan to improve the investment climate in industry for 2021-2023 was approved by decision of the Government on September 2, 2021, and the Law of the Republic of Tajikistan "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Tajikistan "On public policy in industry” was adopted on December 23, 2021.

Also, in order to improve the educational programs of secondary and higher education institutions based on the needs of the labor market, the State Standard for Higher Education was developed taking into account the requirements of international standards.

Another result of the reforms is the successful implementation of the EU system of registered exporters, which noted that 61 domestic companies are registered in this system and from 2021 these companies will export products through this system.

Saadi Qodirzoda, Chairman of the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management, Abdullo Hasanov, Chairman of the Caravan Limited Liability Company, Sezin Sinanoglu, UNDP Resident Coordinator in Tajikistan, “Innovation in Modern Technology” LLC head Farrukh Solehov, UNDP Tajikistan Country Manager Lennie Montiel, World Bank Resident Representative in Tajikistan Ozan Sevimli, head of "Mercy" LLC Manzura Ghafurova, Head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Tajikistan Rika Ishii and the head of "Secrets of the Stone" LLC Daler Sharifi spoke and expressed their views on the issues discussed.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Chairman of the Consultative Council Emomali Rahmon summed up the meeting and gave instructions and recommendations to the ministries, agencies and officials of government agencies and relevant recommendations to development partners in connection with the points mentioned in it.