Five people have been arrested after authorities executed a search warrant on a residence in Oxford.

On March 16, 2022, Investigators from State Police obtained a search warrant for a residence in the town of Oxford as part of the March 4th investigation involving Ethan Rioux-Poulios. State Police, working with Oxford Police and FBI Safestreets Task Force arrived at a residence in Oxford in the afternoon on March 16th. When law enforcement arrived and attempted contact, two people tried to exit through a rear window but were met by law enforcement. Upon entry by law enforcement, three people were located in a residence with a suspected drug trafficking and drug manufacturing operation. State Police Investigators worked to obtain an additional search warrant for drugs and drug trafficking equipment. While the search warrant was being reviewed the two homeowners arrived and were met by law enforcement on scene.

After the search warrant was approved, State Police along with Oxford Police, FBI Safestreets Task Force and Norway Police searched the residence, occupants and vehicles in Oxford. Located during the search was 195 grams fentanyl, 40 grams cocaine, $4,990 suspected drug proceeds, as well as other drug trafficking and manufacturing equipment. Law enforcement also discovered suspects appeared to be manufacturing cocaine base inside the residence. All five people at the residence were arrested:

Homeowner - Matthew Robare (45 y/o male from Oxford)

Homeowner – Julie Coolidge (48 y/o female from Oxford)

Kendra Talbot (42 y/o female from Oxford)

Darlene Thomas (50 y/o female from Otisfield)

Joshua Appleby (37 y/o male from Woodstock)

All five were charged with Aggravated Trafficking Fentanyl and Trafficking Cocaine. Talbot was additionally charged with Violating Conditions of Release as she is already out on 2-sets of bail conditions. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

The State Police will continue to work with our federal and local partners to stop the ongoing importation and sale of illegal, and harmful drugs in our rural communities.