Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced that Tiffany Loftin, a former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector, pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Rankin County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney John K. “Bubba” Bramlett’s office in Judge Brad Mills’s courtroom. The guilty plea and sentencing were recorded on March 7th.

Loftin was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in November 2021. She embezzled nearly $6,000 from Rankin County residents as they paid cash for county trash collection fees. The case was turned over to the Auditor’s office by Rankin County Tax Collector Caroline Gilbert.

“The theft of taxpayer money is unacceptable, and we want it to be known that there are serious consequences for embezzlement in Mississippi,” said Auditor White. “I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”

Tiffany Loftin is now convicted of a felony offense and will not be able to handle public money again. Judge Mills’s sentencing order has been filed with the Rankin County Circuit Clerk’s office for public inspection.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.