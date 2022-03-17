Submit Release
News Search

There were 156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,135 in the last 365 days.

Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

March 17, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced that Tiffany Loftin, a former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector, pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Rankin County Circuit Court. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney John K. “Bubba” Bramlett’s office in Judge Brad Mills’s courtroom. The guilty plea and sentencing were recorded on March 7th.

Loftin was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in November 2021. She embezzled nearly $6,000 from Rankin County residents as they paid cash for county trash collection fees. The case was turned over to the Auditor’s office by Rankin County Tax Collector Caroline Gilbert.

“The theft of taxpayer money is unacceptable, and we want it to be known that there are serious consequences for embezzlement in Mississippi,” said Auditor White. “I am thankful to the investigators and prosecutors for their hard work.”

Tiffany Loftin is now convicted of a felony offense and will not be able to handle public money again. Judge Mills’s sentencing order has been filed with the Rankin County Circuit Clerk’s office for public inspection.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

You just read:

Former Rankin County Deputy Tax Collector Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.