Zinda Law Group Adds Prominent Trial Lawyer Natasha Wesenberg and Continues Their Rapid Growth in New Mexico
Natasha Wesenberg, based out of Albuquerque, has joined a team of over 30 personal injury lawyers.ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES , March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Please join Zinda Law Group in welcoming Natasha Wesenberg to its Albuquerque office. Having previously worked in insurance defense for eight years, Wesenberg brings a wealth of experience to the Zinda Law Group team and its clients. She is currently licensed in New Mexico, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.
Wesenberg has extensive experience handling motor vehicle collision cases, dog bite injuries, premises liability cases and uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. Prior to joining Zinda Law Group, Natasha worked in insurance defense, attended American University Washington College of Law and interned for the Honorary Rona Lee Beck of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. She also served as an intern for the FBI. Long ago, she decided to become a lawyer when she realized that her true calling was to advocate for people who could not speak for themselves. She joined Zinda Law Group so that she could advocate for individuals rather than insurance companies.
“Having spent my career in insurance defense, I saw first-hand the ways in which insurance companies apathetically approached handling claims and suits. There was no analysis regarding the unique nature of each individual’s experience or the emotional toll injury victims are forced to deal with long after the resolution of their case,” Wesenberg said. “I was drawn to plaintiff’s work by a strong desire to advocate for individuals as well as their specific stories, needs, and long-term wellbeing. I knew I needed to join a firm which best represented the hard work, determination and idealism I bring to the table with every case I litigate. Thankfully, I found Zinda Law Group which shares my dedication to individualized and intimate care.”
Zinda Law Group, founded by John C. "Jack" Zinda, handles personal injury cases exclusively, including car accidents, trucking accidents, wrongful death, dog bite cases, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, burn injuries, brain injuries and more. Inc. magazine named the firm to the "Inc. 5000," which features the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America every year. Zinda Law Group was the only personal injury firm in Central Texas selected for the 2018 list. The firm continues to grow steadily, with over 30 attorneys and more than 70 staff members.
Zinda Law Group is a nationally recognized personal injury law firm with offices across Colorado, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida. For more information, visit www.zdfirm.com or call (888) 988-7063.
