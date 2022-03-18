DaVinci International Film Festival Announces Its 5th Edition to be held at The Grove in Los Angeles September 24th-25th
DaVinci Intl Film Festival has partnered with AMC Theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles to host its annual events.
As a filmmaker, being part of this festival was truly an incredible experience. I am so excited to attend DIFF's live event at The Grove this year which no doubt will be another one for the books.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of independent filmmaking is possibly more exciting than ever. Deep in the heart of this world is the industry-respected DaVinci International Film Festival (DIFF). In exciting news, building off of five years of success, the DIFF is coming out of the pandemic with a bang! The team behind the festival recently announced they will hold its fifth edition on September 24th - 25th at LA’s prestigious venue The Grove. This is objectively the highlight of the festival’s locations to date, and looks to be a partnership that will accelerate the young event’s progress in the festival circuit. This boutique event space is considered the “darling” of the AMC family. “Our new home venue is a huge step forward for DIFF, and one that has taken some time to pull together, due to the pandemic,” commented a spokesperson at DIFF. “We look forward to a long-standing, and equally prosperous partnership with AMC at The Grove, which will next-level the platform and experience for our Creatives.”
— Ethan Fenn - STORYLINE
DIFF aims to celebrate the very best in independent cinema from around the world. Importantly, it recognizes the “creative integration” that makes any given film project a success — from performances and direction, to color correction, sound design, and beyond, DIFF Selections are qualified through the lens of delivering the very best of storytelling. This emphasis is just one factor that has steadily built the reputation and reach of the festival. A trend that continues to gain more momentum. In addition to DIFF’s new and exciting home venue, the festival will introduce an all-new “Digital Hollywood” program this year, which will showcase a crypto-funded project and keynote from a leading digital asset company in a sector experiencing explosive growth in the entertainment industry.
The move to The Grove is certainly a major breakthrough for DIFF. Considered “Los Angeles’ favorite shopping, dining and lifestyle destination,” The Grove is a mix of retail, restaurants and entertainment in an open-air environment that never fails to be high-energy. For those travelling to the DIFF there will be no shortage of things to enjoy at The Grove, in addition to the festival itself. DIFF badge holders will enjoy additional benefits including discounts from select retailers in the famous marketplace.
Recent DIFF Selections and winners have also showcased at Cannes Film Festival, SXSW, Sundance Film Festival, and other Academy Award® Qualifying festivals, including “The Criminals” directed by Serhat Karaaslan, the animated “GON: The Little Fox” directed by Takeshi Yashiro, and “The Fall of the Swift” directed by Gonzalo Quincoces, to name a few.
Independent Creatives mark the festival as one of the top experiences of the year. Leo Award winner and documentary filmmaker, Herbert Golder, praised DIFF, “A wonderful and intelligently curated festival, featuring independent films of a very high, distinctive, and original character, made all the more meaningful by paying homage [of sorts] to the spirit of Leonardo, who embodied radical innovation and creativity across the arts and sciences. The festival is very well organized and the hosts warm and gracious. Very much a filmmakers’ festival. I saw some films, across genres, that were absolutely stunning. A very special event and experience overall, and it was truly an honor to be part of, and to participate in, DaVinci.”
Potential sponsors are encouraged to contact the DaVinci team as soon as possible. It is a unique opportunity to not only support independent film and screenwriting but to also get their name and brand in front of passionate audiences and targeted demographics on their live and online festival platforms. Open spots are not expected to last long.
ABOUT DAVINCI INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
DaVinci International Film Festival is produced by 501(c)3 non-profit DaVinci Film Foundation Inc., as a premier boutique awards platform celebrating independent cinema from around the world with its prestigious Vitruvian Selections and Leo Awards. The festival governs four signature programs, including its award-winning screenwriting competition series, Storyline presented by Final Draft®.
Founded in 2017, DIFF is a TOP BEST REVIEWED film festival, honoring filmmakers in narrative, documentary, animation, and screenwriting categories. Learn more at davincifilmfestival.com.
