Chief justice details lessons learned during court shutdowns

(Subscription required) The speech centered on the lessons the judicial branch learned during the pandemic. One of the main ones, she said, was that remote appearances come with many advantages besides avoiding spreading a deadly virus. “We learned that people in collaborative courts, in mental health courts, or in drug courts, could still have their day in court without missing a session," Cantil-Sakauye said. "We found that school-aged children and guardians with nontraditional work schedules could also have their day in court."

