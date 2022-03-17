NDDOT funds safety project on North Dakota roadways

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is allocating $4 million in federal funds for a safety project on North Dakota state highways.

The project will begin this fall and includes the installation of delineators along 50% of North Dakota state highways, including over 300 miles within tribal boundaries. Delineators are posts on the side of the road, usually neon in color, that are used to guide traffic and improve motorist safety.

“Safety is our priority and this project provides motorists with an additional resource to limit lane departure crashes,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “Delineators are simple and cost-effective ways to guide motorists and are especially effective at night and during adverse weather.”

The installation of delineators is a strategy to reduce severe crashes that are highlighted in the North Dakota Vision Zero Plan.

“Consistently, vehicles leaving their lane have made up over 60% of the serious crashes in North Dakota, making lane-departure a strategic emphasis area,” said Justin Schlosser, NDDOT traffic operations engineer. “Research has shown that on rural two-lane roadways, one can expect an average crash reduction of 15% for lane departure crashes when delineators are installed.”

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.