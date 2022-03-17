Attorney General Paxton has joined a multistate amicus brief supporting South Carolina’s pro-life law, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, against a decision by a panel of the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals that affirmed the district court’s preliminary injunction.

“States across the country are trying to protect the unborn, just as I have successfully fought to save lives and prevent abortion practices in Texas,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Now more than ever, we must preserve the precious gift of life.”

To read a copy of the amicus brief click here.