FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE October 1, 2021 CONTACT: Melanie Mowry Etters Communication Director 850-414-7551

Performance Leads to Promotion

By Tim Brown

During the height of last year's pandemic, Reagan Brown was hired as a temperature checker at Radiology Associates, a diagnostic medical imaging center. Brown enjoyed the job but the company stopped taking temperatures a few months later. Her supervisor didn't want to lose her so the company promoted Brown to a new position at the front desk.

Brown says she loves her new job and responsibilities. “I take paperwork to five different departments in the building. I also take PET scan patients back to the waiting room.”

Brown has a developmental disability. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and APD is highlighting the workplace achievements of people with disabilities and the employers that hire them.

Brown has always wanted to work in the medical field and her position started with an internship, funded through APD’s Employment Enhancement Program. She works 30 hours a week, Monday through Friday.

Brown and her job coaches have been working hard to perfect everything involved with her new position. “Reagan has a color coded system so she knows exactly where to deliver a patient's paperwork in the building. She has never put a paper in the wrong department. We are so proud of Reagan and how successful she has been in her new job,” Job Coach Amanda Lewis said.

Brown says her favorite part of her job is seeing her coworkers. They all get along well and sometimes socialize outside of work. She looks forward to working with them each day.

“My job makes me feel excited and like I'm an expert,” Brown said.

In her spare time, Brown loves to spend time with her puppies Hazel and Sonny. She also enjoys swimming at a local pool with friends and family for exercise. Recently, she's been enjoying her weekends out on a boat with her parents and sisters.

APD supports people with developmental disabilities to live, learn and work in their communities. The agency annually serves more than 55,000 Floridians with autism, cerebral palsy, spina bifida, intellectual disabilities, Down syndrome, Phelan-McDermid syndrome, and Prader-Willi syndrome. For more information about the Agency for Persons with Disabilities, visit APDcares.org or call toll free 1-866-APD-CARES (1-866-273-2273).