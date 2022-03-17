The Greek Goat Will Begin Serving Customers in March 2022
Longtime Restaurateur and Greek Food Expert Announces Grand Opening
I’ve met so many wonderful friends, customers and colleagues through my career in the Triangle. It only seemed natural to bring my passion and expertise back to all those I hold dear.”RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, The Greek Goat announced that it will hold its Grand Opening on Tuesday, March 29 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at House of Hops, 6909 Glenwood Ave. Suite 100, Raleigh, NC.
The Greek Goat is the Triangle’s newest family-owned and operated food truck. It will serve authentic Greek Street Food, including traditional favorites, for both public and private events. The brand was created out of both passion and necessity for the owner.
"The restaurant industry was hit hard because of the pandemic," noted The Greek Goat owner, Ioannis Theodorou. “A lot of restaurant professionals like myself were laid off during that uncertainty. So, I decided to make lemonade out of lemons, start a family-owned and operated business, and serve the Triangle community with a taste of my culture."
Theodorou was born in the United States and moved to Greece, the homeland of his father, as an infant. His passion for food and paréa (partying and fellowship), as well as an appreciation for old-world quality service, and impeccable taste in fine food, are all part of the fabric of Greek culture that has surrounded him throughout his life.
After studying culinary arts, Theodorou began his career as a restaurateur with the Stergiopoulos Family at the Greek Islands Restaurant in Indianapolis, Indiana. He also gained experience with Greektown of Chicago, Illinois. Beginning in 2003, Theodorou continued his restaurant career in Raleigh, NC working for L&M Restaurants in catering sales and fine dining management. He helped open and was a mainstay at Taverna Agora and Vidrio. He was also the director of private dining and catering sales with Landry's Inc. McCormick & Schmick's and City Club Raleigh.
“I’ve met so many wonderful friends, customers and colleagues throughout my career in the Triangle,” added Theodorou. “It only seemed natural to bring my passion and expertise back to all those I hold dear.”
Theodorou has more than 30 years of restaurant and catering experience that he has invested into bringing The Greek Goat to the people of North Carolina.
For more information on The Greek Goat, visit thegreekgoat.com.
