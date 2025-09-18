Entrinsik Names Madhavi Chandra Chief Product & Strategy Officer

Entrinsik Expands AI Accessibility and Data Visualization in Informer 2025.1.0

Data analytics leader sharpens strategic focus on partnerships, competitive positioning, and product innovation

By combining product and strategy, we can strengthen collaboration across teams and with our customers, ensuring we deliver solutions that address today’s challenges ” — Madhavi Chandra, chief product & strategy officer

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrinsik , a leader in data analytics and business intelligence solutions, has announced the promotion of Madhavi W. Chandra to chief product & strategy officer (CPSO). This expanded role signals Entrinsik’s focus on aligning its product vision with a strategic path forward that strengthens customer impact, industry partnerships and positions the company competitively for long-term growth. The promotion took effect immediately following an internal announcement on September 8, 2025.Chandra, who previously served as the company’s chief product officer, will now oversee not only product development but also Entrinsik's strategic initiatives, building relationships with key industry partners, and market positioning. Her expanded role will span both Informer and Enrole, shaping go-to-market strategies and refining Entrinsik’s messaging to ensure that customers and partners are supported across Entrinsik's entire product portfolio.“Madhavi’s promotion to chief product & strategy officer reflects the vital role she plays in shaping Entrinsik’s future,” said Brad Leupen, CEO of Entrinsik. “Her ability to align our product vision with company-wide priorities ensures we execute strategically while remaining agile and innovative. I’m confident her leadership will continue to drive meaningful growth for our customers and our company.”As CPSO, Chandra will drive the coordinated development of Entrinsik's solutions, Informer and Enrole, ensuring they deliver measurable value to customers while staying competitive in a changing analytics landscape. This unified approach will allow Entrinsik to pursue new strategic opportunities, from technology partnerships to industry collaborations that expand the reach and capabilities of its products.Chandra brings extensive experience in computer engineering and artificial intelligence to her expanded role. She holds a Ph.D. from The Johns Hopkins University and has contributed significantly to mobile communications technology throughout her career. As an inventor with 13 U.S. patents, she has played a key role in bringing AI capabilities to Informer, helping users make more effective data-driven decisions. She also serves as an Adjunct Professor at NC State University.“I’m honored by this opportunity to expand my role at Entrinsik,” said Madhavi Chandra, chief product & strategy officer. “By combining product and strategy, we can strengthen collaboration across teams and with our customers, ensuring we deliver solutions that address today’s challenges while positioning them for the opportunities ahead.”The promotion formalizes the leadership Chandra has already demonstrated at Entrinsik. Her new title and responsibilities recognize her contributions to both product innovation and organizational planning, positioning the company for continued growth in the competitive data analytics market.To learn more about Entrinsik, visit: https://entrinsik.com/ ###About EntrinsikEntrinsik develops innovative software solutions that help organizations harness the power of data. For more than 40 years, Entrinsik has been a leader in business intelligence, analytics, and data management. Its flagship BI platform, Informer, empowers organizations to transform raw data into actionable insights through self-service data discovery, visualization, and reporting – all under a secure, audited framework that meets SOC 2 standards, ensuring data security, governance, and compliance. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Entrinsik serves thousands of clients in various industries, including higher education, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and financial services. To learn more about Entrinsik and its platforms, visit https://entrinsik.com/

