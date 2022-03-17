Construction Robotics Startup Canvas Announces New Innovation Partner, California Drywall
EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction robotics startup Canvas today announced that California Drywall–ranked the 9th largest drywall specialty contractor in the U.S.–has joined the Canvas Innovation Partner Program. The company joins three other top interior/exterior wall system contractors: Daley’s Drywall & Taping, Inc., Nevell Group Inc., and KHS&S. and three self-perform general contractors: Webcor, Swinerton, and DPR Construction. All Canvas Innovation Partners are highly technical builders moving the industry forward by embracing innovations that radically improve project outcomes.
With Canvas’s new worker-controlled robotic machine, Cal Drywall will be able to make drywall finishing safer and more attractive to a shrinking pool of skilled labor, while realizing unmatched metrics for schedule, cost, quality and safety. Two Cal Drywall tapers recently graduated from the Canvas Certified Finisher training program. The machine is currently being used on a Cal Drywall project for a confidential tech client. Following this tenant improvement in San Jose, Cal Drywall will be using the Canvas System on a large, new hospital project in San Francisco.
“We first met with Kevin and the Canvas team in 2017,” says Steve Eckstrom, California Drywall President. “Back then, we saw its potential. Today we see the Canvas System’s evolution delivering safety and quality benefits, and they are closing in key productivity metrics.” We are excited to work with Canvas on these first two projects, providing our crews with a tool that can improve their work experience and ensure their safety, while also providing our clients with the highest possible quality outcomes, combined with cost and schedule certainty.”
The Canvas system automates two of the toughest parts of the drywall finishing process: mudding and sanding. After completing training, Canvas Certified Finishers can complete a project in less time, while producing predictably high-quality finishes. More importantly, the machine minimizes and sometimes even eliminates the harsh working conditions that deter new workers from pursuing the trade and can cause others to leave the industry early. The Canvas system improves worker air quality by capturing 99.9% of the dust produced in the sanding phase; eliminates messes; eliminates musculoskeletal injuries by taking on the heavy lifting of machine sanding; and greatly reduces the opportunity for falls by enabling workers to tackle riskier elevated work from ground level.
“We are grateful to early adopters like Cal Drywall,” says Canvas CEO Kevin Albert. “These trailblazing firms clear the way for others, while reinforcing their own deep commitment to technology and its ability to drive better outcomes for people and projects.” Albert adds that Cal Drywall’s return on investment for being an early adopter of the Canvas System will pay big dividends, as the company and Canvas’s other Innovation Partners will receive priority access to the machines. To date, Canvas and its Innovation Partners have worked together on more than 40 projects all over the Bay Area and are already expanding to southern California.
“Our primary mission while developing the Canvas System was to build a machine worthy of putting in workers’ hands,” said Albert. “I’m proud that the jobs we have done demonstrate how Canvas makes life better for drywall finishers and sets new benchmarks for efficiency on our customers’ landmark projects. Most importantly, I’m thrilled that this dramatically expands the number of workers training on and using our machines.”
Canvas was founded in 2017 by leading roboticists who teamed with longtime construction experts to pioneer a bold new way to build, starting with drywall finishing. The team spent three years continuously improving the product and building out its patent portfolio before launching publicly in November 2020. Canvas’s machines, in the hands of skilled workers, make drywall finishing safer, higher quality, and more predictable so jobs stay on schedule and within budget.
Members of Canvas’ partnership program will adopt the machines through training and collaboration on jobs. To learn more or express interest in the partnership program, please contact us at hello@canvas.build.
ABOUT CANVAS
Canvas is a construction robotics startup whose mission is to enable people to build in bold new ways. The Canvas system provides a flexible approach to drywall finishing, combining the skills and expertise of trained union workers with technology that together enable Canvas to consistently deliver super-high-quality finishes; unlock unprecedented control over schedules by reducing typical finishing times from 7 to 2 days; and provide better working conditions for all. Visit Canvas online at https://www.canvas.build.
ABOUT CALIFORNIA DRYWALL
Since its founding in 1946, California Drywall has been recognized as the leading Wall and Ceiling contractor in Northern California. The company's services include prefabrication, acoustical and specialty ceilings, fireproofing, insulation, lath/plaster/EIFS, metal framing and drywall, miscellaneous metals, paint, powder coating, rain screen system, strut systems. Committed to leveraging technology, maintaining an excellent safety record and continually innovating to improve its services, California Drywall strives to exceed customer expectations. The company was ranked the 9th largest wall and ceiling contractor in the United States by Engineering News Record (ENR) and was named Contractor of the Year in 2021 by Walls & Ceilings Magazine. https://www.caldrywall.com/
MEDIA CONTACTS
Claire Sulek, PRxDigital
(408) 605-5734
claire@prxdigital.com
Jill Lonergan
