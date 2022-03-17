TWO AUTHORS EXPOSE CORRUPTION IN HIGH PLACES SAYS PUBLISHER

TrineDay's THE JOURNEY Podcast One Nation Under Blackmail QAnon & the #Pizzagates of Hell

Whitney Webb and Michael J. Cat Expose Pedophiles and More

WALTERVILLE, OR, US, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “TrineDay authors Whitney Webb and Michael J. Cat recently discussed corruption in high places, on separate episodes of THE JOURNEY Podcast,” says publisher RA “Kris” Millegan, “including the pedophilia of Jeffrey Epstein and his relationships with prominent people like presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.”

“Whitney’s TrineDay book, ‘One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence And Organized Crime That Gave Rise To Jeffrey Epstein,’ is available for pre-order at TrineDay and Amazon and will be released on July 22, 2022,” Mr. Millegan says. “She focuses on how Epstein’s network came to be – this union between Wall Street, the mafia, and the CIA – and how really all of them, she recently told me, engage in this kind of blackmail behavior – trapping people in sexually compromising positions, among other gambits – and how it’s sort of the norm among these power elites in New York and in these intelligence agencies and these other factions discussed in her book.”

“Michael’s book, ‘QAnon & The #Pizzagates of Hell: Unreal Tales of Occult Child Abuse by The CIA,’” Millegan says, “is also available for pre-order and will be released on July 4, 2022. Michael started looking into pizzagate – the allegations that Hillary Clinton and John Podesta were trafficking children to pizza shops in DC and performing satanic rituals – because they sounded absurd. But he found that some this stuff is real. But he also found that another portion of it is inaccurate and designed to cloud and muddy the waters of the accurate information. He said that it’s hard to operate in consensus reality knowing that sometimes the CIA and other forces actually traffic children for various reasons.”

“THE JOURNEY podcast,” says Mr. Millegan, “features conversations about the journey we all have to take when we discover the history and people and agendas behind the scenes that influence our lives but which we are not taught in school or in church or by the corporate media.”

RA “Kris” Millegan runs TrineDay, a small publishing house that arose in 2002 as a response to the consistent refusal of the corporate press to publish many well-researched and well-written books that challenge official history and tend to rock the boat of America’s corporate culture.

Whitney Webb has been a professional writer, researcher and journalist since 2016. She has written for several websites and, from 2017 to 2020, was a staff writer and senior investigative reporter for Mint Press News. She currently writes for Unlimited Hangout and The Last American Vagabond. Her TrineDay book, “One Nation Under Blackmail: The Sordid Union Between Intelligence And Organized Crime That Gave Rise To Jeffrey Epstein,” is available for pre-order at TrineDay.com and will be released July 22, 2022.

Michael J. Cat is a parapolitics researcher with a particular interest in determining the validity of conspiracy theories that might be otherwise written off by the public. His TrineDay book, “QAnon & The #Pizzagates of Hell: Unreal Tales of Occult Child Abuse by The CIA,” is available for pre-order at TrineDay.com and will be released on July 4, 2022.