Fatal Fire in Haverhill Was Accidental 

HAVERHILL — The two-alarm fire that claimed an older adult’s life on Pilling Street last night was accidental, said Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

The victim, a 60-year-old woman, is not being identified at this time. The most likely cause of the fire was smoking while home oxygen was in use, which fire officials said can make materials ignite more easily and make fires burn at a faster rate than they would otherwise.

“I want to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones following last night’s tragedy,” said Chief O’Brien. “I also want to remind the community that smoking is the leading cause of fire deaths in Massachusetts, and smoking on home oxygen is especially dangerous because oxygen makes it easier for a fire to start and spread. If you or a loved one use home oxygen, please don’t smoke.”

“Three deaths were linked to smoking and home oxygen in Massachusetts last year, triple the number from the year before,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Any open flame is a fire hazard when oxygen is in use, including matches, lighters, candles, stoves, and fireplaces. It’s important to practice fire safety when there’s medical oxygen in the home, and especially important not to smoke.”

The Department of Fire Services’ Breathe Easy: Home Oxygen Fire Safety Campaign provides resources for patients, families, medical professionals, service providers, and first responders, including brochures in Spanish and Portuguese. For more information, visit the DFS Home Oxygen Safety web page.

Last night’s fire was first reported through a 9-1-1 call at 10:06 pm and witnesses reported hearing smoke alarms at the scene. Haverhill firefighters responded a short time later and contained it to the first floor of the triple-decker building. A second alarm was ordered and companies from Lawrence, Methuen, and Salem, New Hampshire, provided mutual aid. About 10 people were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire was jointly investigated by the Haverhill Fire Department, Haverhill Police Department, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Essex District Attorney’s office.

