How to Invest in Multi-Residential Properties

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How to Invest in Multi-Residential Properties

APRIL MEETING. The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association will have their monthly general meeting on Thursday night, April 14, 2022, between 6:30 and 9:30 pm. The topic of the meeting will be "How to Invest in Multi-Residential Apartment buildings.

SPECIAL GUEST SPEAKER. Guest speaker will be Brad Sumrok, visiting from Dallas, Texas. Brad is America's leading experts on multi-residential apartment buildings. Brad is an author, speaker, and investor. Brad will be speaking on “How to Find, Finance, Calculate Value, and Manage Multi-Residential Properties.” Last year, Brad's presentation was LAC-REIA’s largest attended meeting of the year. As a result, several members purchased apartment buildings on their own and/or in partnerships.

DATE & TIME: Thursday night, April 14, 2022, 6:30 to 9:30 pm.

LOCATION. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, LA 90034 (between National and Palm).

PARKING: Free parking on the Iman parking lot and metered street parking.

FREE ADMISSION: Admission to our meetings is always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended.

RSVP: To register, press the red button “Register Here” located directly below the Brad Sumrok flyer on our homepage (www.LARealEstateInvestors.com).

LOS ANGELES COUNTY REAL ESTATE INVESTORS ASSOCIATION (LAC-REIA”). Founded in 1996, LAC-REIA (formerly Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club) is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.

Susan Hall
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association, LLC
+ +1 310-792-6404

lloyd segal
Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association
+1 3107926404
lloyd@LARealEstateInvestors.com

