TECKPERT CEO FEATURED ON POPULAR PODCAST
Digital Transformation Podcast hosted by Kevin Craine features Adrian Esquivel to discuss his new book: The Future of the Workforce Is Now.
I am happy to share with other leaders what I have learned completing successful digital transformations with a technical contingent workforce.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Craine’s Digital Transformation Podcast, a podcast hosting best-selling authors and innovative thought-leaders, most recently featured TECKpert CEO, Adrian Esquivel.
— Adrian Esquivel, Chief Executive Officer of TECKpert
In this episode, Adrian Esquivel spoke in-depth about the future of today’s workforce and technology featuring topics from the newly released book titled The Future of the Workforce Is Now. Kevin and Adrian spoke about the impacts of today’s workforce changes, expectations when planning for the future, and the skills needed to be successful.
“Kevin was a great host! I am happy to share with other leaders what I have learned completing successful digital transformations with a technical contingent workforce,” said Adrian. “I hope these insights can be useful to listeners to find ways they can begin to future-proof their organizations with the right technical talent and technology.”
Kevin Craine is a professional writer and award-winning podcast producer. He “hosts best-selling authors, innovative thought-leaders and top-shelf executives all exploring the technologies, processes and people driving today’s digital success” on the Digital Transformation Podcast with one-on-one interviews. The podcast was named a Top 5 Podcast for Digital Transformation and is available on all podcast platforms.
Fans of the podcast episode can request a free download of the Digital Transformation White Paper from the TECKpert website offering six stages of digital transformations to help leaders navigate these types of challenges.
The Future of the Workforce Is Now book is available on Amazon in Print, Audio and Kindle versions.
