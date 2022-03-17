WORLD PREMIERE OF “THE RELENTLESS ONE” AT THE PRESTIGIOUS ACADEMY AWARD QUALIFYING AMERICAN DOCUMENTARY FILM FESTIVAL
A provocative, powerful and poignant story about one woman’s struggle from childhood trauma to extraordinary triumph against all odds!UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “THE RELENTLESS ONE” chronicles the life and work of Kathleen Black, who survived a horrific childhood as a witness to her parents domestic abuse and became homeless at 15 after she survived her own physical and emotional abuse which landed her in a psychiatric ward for observation. While these traumas would have crushed most people, Ms. Black chose to not only survive, but thrive and grow stronger through it all.
Her remarkable perseverance personally and professionally is why Ms. Black has become known as “The Relentless One.” Her inspiring tale is documented in the film and shows the audience how she uses her past pain to fuel her future and incite others. Her journey has led her to teach others how to survive unimaginable hell, feel safe and flourish in all aspects of life. It is no surprise that she is one of the world’s leading performance coaches for iconic brands, business and individuals.
Kathleen Black’s accolades are many, but a few notable ones are: two-time bestselling author of Top 1% Life: Shift from Chaos to Calm in Your Business & Life and Relentless to Rise: Powering Your Life From the Inside-Out, awarded the “Iconic Leaders Creating a Better World for All’ award from the Women’s Economic Forum, and founder of The Ultimate Team Summit Event, the largest team specific sales summit in North America. The annual growth of Ms. Black’s client network is worth billions in additional sales volume annually. She is also a
highly-sought after keynote speaker with a TedX appearance scheduled in October.
“THE RELENTLESS ONE” is a very raw, real and honest account of Kathleen’s life and her extraordinary victory over tragedy. This is also a harrowing survival and success story fueled by the tenacity of a truly relentless person, who turned pain into purpose.
The film is by EMMY award winning director and three-time nominated producer, M. Douglas Silverstein, who states, “The film unearths some very challenging subjects like domestic abuse, teen homelessness, and mental health issues. I believe the audience will have an emotional ride, while it ultimately leaves you with hope, the promise of love, and some questions that may never be answered. One thing is for sure, Kathleen Black is definitely The Relentless One!”
The world premiere of “The Relentless One” documentary, will take place at the American Documentary & Animation Film Festival (AmDocs) on Friday, April 8, 2022 in Palm Springs, California.
Kathleen Black
www.kathleenspeaks.com
Kathleen Black is CEO of North America’s leading performance based team coaching and training platform, delivering her proven success techniques to individuals and teams around the world. That growth is worth billions in additional sales volume annually across her client network, with 80 percent of her clients being national top 1 percent producers. Kathleen, two-time bestselling author, of Relentless to Rise, and The Top 1% Life, will help you to super charge into the fierce CEO of your life, and then to expand your business, at a fraction of the time and cost, using the tried, tested, and true “KBCC Ultimate Expansion Strategy” that has powered her client growth.
The success of KBCC centers around integrity, honesty, and results-driven measures – the very things that represent Kathleen. Most recently, Kathleen was awarded with the Iconic Leaders Creating a Better World for All Award. This award is based on experience, results, influence, and commitment to change the world for the better of all internationally. Her personal “Heroine’s Journey,” the story of her life, is featured in a documentary to be released in 2022.
Kathleen has been recognized as 45th of the Top 100 Industry Trail Blazers (The BUZZ), twice as “Top Elite Women Driving the Future of Real Estate” by REP Magazine and as “Top 20 Emerging Leaders” by T3 Sixty’s Swanepoel Report. She was recognized within the top 1 percent of realtors in the Toronto Real Estate Board, has ten plus years of agent development experience, and hundreds of teams attribute their growth and success to her leadership.
Director & Producer ‘M’ Douglas Silverstein
Founder of Extrovert Entertainment, ‘M’ Douglas Silverstein is an awarding-winning director, producer, filmmaker and brand expert. He has produced live concerts for the likes of Green Day, Taylor Swift, The Country
Music Hall of Fame, and The United Nations. “M’s” documentary work includes projects with Paul McCartney, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Willie Nelson, Foo Fighters, Duran Duran, and Jazz at Lincoln Center. In his branding work, M has collaborated with Madonna, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, The Jonas Brothers, Wyclef, Fergie, and Kanye West. In addition, M has worked with many Fortune 100 companies including Google, Best Buy, Verizon, HP, LG, Motorola, AT&T, Microsoft, Mazda and Dodge to produce a wide range of content. He has directed and produced hundreds of hours of unscripted content for broadcast networks including CBS, ABC, MTV, CMT, BET, Travel and many more. He has also produced content for multiple digital series with over 500 episodes delivered.
M and Extrovert Entertainment have won many industry awards including an EMMY for Directing and 3 Nominations, plus 12 Telly Awards and numerous film festival honors.
