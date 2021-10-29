The event designed to raise the bar in the Business Industry returns
The Real Estate Event of the Year is BACK in TownNIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Real Estate Event of the Year, KBCC’s Ultimate Team Summit will return to its in person format this year.
The sixth annual Ultimate Team Summit will be held in Niagara on the Lake, at the beautiful Queen’s Landing Hotel.
This event will allow you to join a group of like-minded elite producing professionals and secure the future growth of your business.
The venue is required to follow all provincial & federal safety guidelines including physical distancing, masking, and proof of vaccination.
We have a 3-in-1 event streams this year, to ensure the experience is tailored to each attendee.
STREAM 1: TEAM-PRENUER
Scale, Strategy, & Expansion
Owners, Visionary Drivers, Team Leaders, Aspiring Team Leaders Ready to Start Scaling, Leadership Roles, Management, & High-Level
Operations
STREAM 2: SOLO-PRENUER SALES
Increase Production, Efficiency, & Fulfillment
Solo Agents, Team Sales Agents, Inside Sales,
STREAM 3: TEAM SUPPORT & ADMINISTRATION
Team Support & Structure
Client Care, Administration, Contracts Coordinator, Operations, Marketing Coordinator
Those who are unable to attend, we will be hosting a one day virtual event for you in the coming months.
Reach out to admin@kathleenspeaks.com or click here to attend Ultimate Team Summit 2021.
Kathleen Black Coaching and Consulting is the leading Team Systems and Team Development Coaching & Consulting Service in North America.
Kathleen Black
Kathleen Black Coaching & Consulting
905-725-6224
admin@kathleenspeaks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other