Kathleen Black Supports the Journey of Finding your True Self
The journey is relentless, but the course has been charted.
Have you ever felt fearful that you will never get ahead, to live your destined life?
Relentless to Rise: Powering Your Life From the Inside-Out by Kathleen Black
will show you how to unearth the gifts you are destined to share with the
world.
“This book is my chance to expand on my journey. It was a hard book to
write. A lot of things have happened to me in my life, but those things are not
who I am. If we choose to talk about the things that have happened to us in
our lives, it allows us to show up and support the people who are willing and
ready to overcome their fears.” - Kathleen Black
Kathleen Black is the CEO of North America’s leading performance based
team coaching and training platform, delivering her proven success
techniques to individuals and teams around the world.
The two-time bestselling author of Relentless to Rise, and The Top 1% Life, will
help you to super charge into the fierce CEO of your life.
Relentless to Rise: Powering Your Life From the Inside-Out is the story of author
Kathleen Black’s journey to define herself and create the resources necessary
to carve out a full and adventurous life.
It’s the true story of her uncompromising pursuit to find her truest self, in order
to mirror and support that journey in others.
Join us on October 20, 2021 @ 7 PM EST for the launch of the print version of
Relentless to Rise. It’s an event with special guests & gifts that you won’t want
to miss!
Kathleen Black Coaching and Consulting is the leading Team Systems and
Team Development Coaching & Consulting Service in North America.
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Kathleen Black
at 905-725-6224, or email admin@kathleenspeaks.com.
Kathleen Black
Kathleen Black Coaching & Consulting
+1 905-725-6224
admin@kathleenspeaks.com
