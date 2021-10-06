Kathleen Black Supports the Journey of Finding your True Self

Relentless to Rise: Powering Your Life From the Inside-Out by Kathleen Black will show you how to unearth the gifts you are destined to share with the world.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kathleen Black Supports the Journey of Finding your True SelfThe journey is relentless, but the course has been charted.Have you ever felt fearful that you will never get ahead, to live your destined life?Relentless to Rise: Powering Your Life From the Inside-Out by Kathleen Blackwill show you how to unearth the gifts you are destined to share with theworld.“This book is my chance to expand on my journey. It was a hard book towrite. A lot of things have happened to me in my life, but those things are notwho I am. If we choose to talk about the things that have happened to us inour lives, it allows us to show up and support the people who are willing andready to overcome their fears.” - Kathleen BlackKathleen Black is the CEO of North America’s leading performance basedteam coaching and training platform, delivering her proven successtechniques to individuals and teams around the world.The two-time bestselling author of Relentless to Rise, and The Top 1% Life, willhelp you to super charge into the fierce CEO of your life.Relentless to Rise: Powering Your Life From the Inside-Out is the story of authorKathleen Black’s journey to define herself and create the resources necessaryto carve out a full and adventurous life.It’s the true story of her uncompromising pursuit to find her truest self, in orderto mirror and support that journey in others. Join us on October 20, 2021 @ 7 PM EST for the launch of the print version ofRelentless to Rise. It’s an event with special guests & gifts that you won’t wantto miss!###Kathleen Black Coaching and Consulting is the leading Team Systems andTeam Development Coaching & Consulting Service in North America.If you would like more information about this topic, please call Kathleen Blackat 905-725-6224, or email admin@kathleenspeaks.com.