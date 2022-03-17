Kyvos Announces Technology Partnership with Fluence to Deliver Advanced, Big Data Reporting and Analytics with XLCubed
Kyvos and Fluence announced today a technology partnership to combine big data analytics with XLCubed, the self-serve, and Excel-based reporting software.LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyvos Insights and Fluence Technologies announced today a technology partnership to combine advanced, big data analytics with XLCubed, the popular, self-serve, and Excel-based reporting software.
First released 20 years ago, XLCubed gives finance and other business professionals the ability to create, personalize and distribute trusted, interactive reports entirely in data-connected Excel. Over 700 customers use XLCubed to connect to and report on financial, operational, and other company-wide data - without the limitations, coding requirements, or dependency on IT of traditional reporting solutions.
The Kyvos and XLCubed partnership delivers self-service, interactive Excel analytics on extremely large datasets with exceptionally high performance.
"Together, Kyvos and XLCubed allow businesses to take control of their analytical needs and unlock the potential of their data by enabling them to perform advanced analytics on cloud-scale data using Excel." Said Ajay Anand, Chief Product Officer, Kyvos Insights. "It's really the best of both worlds."
"XLCubed combines ease of use and powerful reporting and analytics, now optimized for huge data volumes with Kyvos’ proven BI acceleration platform," said Michael Morrison, CEO of Fluence Technologies. "Its Excel authoring means anyone can create ad hoc reports on the fly, while version control, user permissions, and audit trails provide the big data governance today's enterprises need."
This combination of Kyvos and XLCubed offers companies immediate answers and insights to drive real-time business outcomes. Capabilities of the combined offering include advanced analytics on billions of rows of data, advanced charting and visualizations features, intuitive user calculations, and sub-second responses to ad hoc queries, even on the most complex and large datasets.
About Kyvos Insights
Kyvos is the world's most powerful BI acceleration platform that delivers instant insights on data at a massive scale, both on the cloud and on-premise. Kyvos' breakthrough Smart OLAP™ technology revolutionizes analytics by enabling users to visualize, explore, and analyze trillions of rows of data with sub-second response times. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Kyvos Insights was founded by a team of veterans from Yahoo!, Impetus, and Intellicus Technologies. For more information, visit us at www.kyvosinsights.com.
About XLCubed
XLCubed is self-serve reporting and analytics software purpose-built for business authors, analysts, and their audiences – without having to rely on IT. The data-connected Microsoft Excel add-in lets users from any business or department create and distribute interactive reports automatically to any audience on any device. We power financial, management, dashboard, and ad hoc reporting for over 700 mid-market and enterprise customers worldwide. First released 20 years ago, XLCubed is brought to you today by Fluence Technologies, where we close early. For more information, visit www.xlcubed.com.
