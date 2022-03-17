Submit Release
Arrest Made in Armed Kidnapping and Carjacking Offenses in the First and Third Districts

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Kidnapping and Carjacking offenses that occurred in the First and Third Districts.

 

  • Armed Kidnapping and Armed Carjacking (Knife): On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at approximately 5:59 pm, in the 700 block of 4th Street, Northeast, the suspect approached the victim, who was the passenger in a parked vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim to get out of the vehicle. The victim refused. The suspect entered the vehicle and began to drive away with the victim and a child inside. A short time later, the victim and the child were able to escape from the vehicle. CCN: 22-015-461
  • Unarmed Carjacking: On Sunday, February 6, 2022, at approximately 3:56 am, in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest, the suspect approached the victim, who was in the backseat of their vehicle, at the listed location. The suspect entered the vehicle and told the victim to leave. The victim complied and the suspect fled in the vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-017-178

 

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 29 year-old Rashan Hairston, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Kidnaping (Knife), Armed Carjacking (Knife), and Unarmed Carjacking.

