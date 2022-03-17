UL Football Players Andre Jones and Dontae Fleming Sign NIL Deals with Gordon McKernan
McKernan scores a touchdown by securing NIL Deals with UL Athletes.
I’m thrilled to partner with these talented Lafayette student-athletes. With our presence throughout most of Louisiana, it’s been my intention to find partners across many Louisiana universities.”LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury law firm Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has signed Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deals with UL football players Andre Jones and Dontae Fleming. After finding success with his LSU NIL deals, Gordon McKernan has extended the NIL deals to UL’s football players.
When asked about the NIL deals, McKernan said, “I’m thrilled to partner with these talented Lafayette student-athletes. With our presence throughout most of Louisiana, it’s been my intention to find partners across many Louisiana universities. I’m thrilled to start that process at UL with Andre and Dontae.”
Jones, a redshirt senior outside linebacker, has demonstrated that dedication reaps reward. During the 2020 season, Jones earned a season-high seven tackles in the team’s win against Appalachian State. In 2019, Jones not only played in all 14 games of the season, but he also started in nine of the 14.
Before joining the Ragin’ Cajuns, Laplace native Fleming was a highly sought-after athlete who received offers from Memphis, Arkansas State, and ULM. Now, the sophomore wide receiver has proven that he made the right call by committing to UL. During his freshman season, Fleming had the fourth highest yardage on the team.
Last Friday, Managing Attorney Misti Bryant and Lafayette attorney Tucker Nims invited Jones and Fleming to McKernan’s Lafayette office to officially welcome the players to the G Team.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 2505 Verot School Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (337) 999-9999 or visit the website for more information.
