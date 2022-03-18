TeamBonding Launches Art Heist Corporate Team Building Event Based on Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Unsolved Mystery

Art Heist participants gather for a photo during live event. Art Heist participants gather together looking for clues to solve the Boston's largest unsolved mystery. Art Heist participants gather prior to event.

TeamBonding launches an all-new interactive corporate team building event, Art Heist, where teams work together to solve Boston's largest unsolved mystery.

This true-crime mystery makes for an exciting corporate team building event and has had great success in US cities. TeamBonding is excited to offer it as a virtual experience for teams everywhere.” — David Goldstein, C.O.O. of TeamBonding

TeamBonding is launching an all-new interactive corporate team building event, Art Heist , in honor of the upcoming 32nd anniversary of Boston's infamous unsolved mystery. The release of the new event comes just days after new tantalizing details surfaced for the Gardener Museum art heist. Defined as the largest art heist in history and carrying one of the world's largest reward offers, the three-decade-old case has remained cold all this time, but participants are more ready than ever to help finally solve the crime with fresh eyes.Corporate teams will put their crime investigation skills to the test as they work to uncover a real-life master robbery that included thirteen works of art, valued at half a billion dollars. In this immersive theatrical experience, teams will meet the characters involved, hear their stories, reveal clues, and ask questions to help zero in on the criminal masterminds behind it all.Although there is no known answer to this mystery, teams will come up with their best theory of who did it and what really happened. Rewards await the group that figures out what the experts have concluded. No two performances will ever be the same as the actors improvise with every interaction. This true-crime experience is available for teams to solve virtually.To launch this team building event, TeamBonding is giving away autographed copies of "Master Thieves", by Stephen Kurkjian , one of the most acclaimed investigative reporters in the country and principal reporter on the Gardener Museum case for The Boston Globe, who was featured in Netflix's explosive documentary about the $500 million dollar theft. Participants may enter for a chance to win one of five copies of the book through TeamBonding's Facebook and LinkedIn channels or at teambonding.com/bookgiveaway.About TeamBonding:TeamBonding has been the leader in corporate team building events for 20+ years. Planning the perfect team building event, and the roughly 37 million details that go into it, has never been easier (or more fun). From in-person events to online team activities (or a hybrid of the two), TeamBonding has the experience and expertise to make your next program a hassle-free hit.The Art Heist Experience is an original production produced by Right Angle Entertainment.

Put your true-crime solving skills to use to solve a ripped-from-the-walls, real-life master robbery of thirteen works of art, valued at half a billion dollars.