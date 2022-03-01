Company Culture Podcast Announces Season 3: Team Building Saves the World
If you enjoyed last year’s insider’s look at the team building industry, you’ll love what we have in store for this season!
Whether we’re talking about team development, employer retention, employee engagement, or the future of networking, we’re looking forward to sharing the evolution of team building with you.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join Rich Rininsland for the season 3 launch of your favorite podcast Team Building Saves the World! Rich will be speaking to thought leaders from around the globe who solve company challenges and demonstrate effective strategies that balance how teams work.
Listen to hear valuable tips, tricks, and ideas from company culture experts. Get the strategies and tools you need to adapt, manage, and improve company culture more effectively than ever. Our podcast takes on a major challenge in this new season: workplace transformation. Watch the Season 3 trailer here.
“We’ll be looking at the evolution of Team Building. Whether we’re talking about team development, employer retention, employee engagement, or the future of networking, we’re looking forward to sharing all there is to know with all of you.”
- Rich Rininsland, Podcast Host
In the first episode of the new season, we start taking a deeper dive into the great resignation with podcast guest Allison Barr from the Center for Creative Leadership, a prestigious international leadership development provider. With jobs being readily available to people, rage quitting is on the rise. Allison helps us recognize some signs that someone may be getting ready to leave, and some tips for getting them re-engaged with their team. Listen to the full episode here.
If you enjoyed last year’s insider’s look at the team building industry, you’ll love what we have in store for this season. Team Building Around the World listeners can email podcast@teambonding.com or call the podcast hotline at 617-426-1999 with questions or story ideas.
TeamBonding has been the leader in corporate team building events for 20+ years. Planning the perfect team building event, and the roughly 37 million details that go into it, has never been easier (or more fun). From in-person events to online team activities, company culture resources and thought leadership, TeamBonding has the experience and expertise to make your next program a hassle-free hit.
Please visit our website for more information at https://teambonding.com/podcast/
This show is a presentation of TeamBonding, and can be found anywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts.
