TeamBonding Launches Division for CSR Management
TeamBondingCSR helps companies meet social impact goals with highly impactful employee volunteer programs in a unique fusion of team building and volunteering.
We work with nonprofits to understand what they need. For example, we were able to facilitate the creation of 16,000 letters for domestic violence survivors, and a $90k donation to the nonprofit.”STOUGHTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TeamBonding has launched a new division, TeamBondingCSR, with a mission to uniquely combine their 20+ years of team building experience with social responsibility, raising the standards of charitable impact for corporations and non-profits. TeamBondingCSR partners with businesses to support their social impact goals through volunteer management services, events, and DIY kits. To date, TeamBondingCSR has led over 130,000 hours of volunteering, with 250,000 critical items donated to non-profits for Fortune 500 clients.
TeamBondingCSR started as a project for a single client, leading volunteer services for their individual team to meet the company’s social impact goals. As this idea became widely embraced throughout the client’s expansive organization, it was clear that this service solves a widespread challenge, not limited to one company alone. A new division of TeamBonding, TeamBondingCSR, was born, enabling them to offer this solution to corporate clients across the globe.
TeamBondingCSR works as an extension of the client’s team to provide strategy assessment, volunteer program design, impact/data results and team engagement with events that are tailored to the client’s objectives, as well as each individual team’s skillsets and location. These highly impactful volunteer events are professionally coordinated from event creation to donation, in either a facilitated or do-it-yourself format and can be done as a one-time project or an on-going volunteer experience. Currently, they offer a variety of virtual, hybrid, and in-person activities, such as hand crafting paracords that could save a deployed soldier’s life, planting trees, or writing and illustrating an activity book for a sick child.
A "Volunteer Impact Research" study conducted by Deloitte shows that volunteering has a positive effect on employee morale, retention, mental health, and company culture. With the Great Resignation and employee turnover on the rise, efforts to engage employees is crucial. America's Charities "Snapshot Employee Donor Research" reports that 71% of employees say it is important to them to work for a company that gives back and nearly 60% of employees who are proud of their company’s corporate social responsibility contributions feel highly engaged at work, according to Double the Donation's "Corporate Social Responsibility: The Definitive Guide".
About TeamBonding:
TeamBonding is North America’s premiere team building and team culture resource with over 20 years of expertise. Delivering unmatched virtual, in person and hybrid team building experiences for companies of all sizes and industries, TeamBonding’s 125+ events and team building resources help teams improve communication, drive collaboration, and deliver long-lasting results.
