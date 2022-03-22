BTP Automation Expands Leadership Team with Industry Veteran Annette Cumming
SaaS-Based, Data-Driven Automated Hotel Sourcing Platform Targets GrowthLA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BTP Automation has announced the addition to their leadership team of industry veteran Annette Cumming who is joining as their Chief Revenue Officer with strategic oversight of Sales, Marketing, and Customer/Partner Engagement.
Annette brings 30+ years of accomplished industry experience. She has held previous leadership roles as VP, Channel Sales at Deem, Head of NORAM Digital Hospitality at Travelport, and GM at American Express Global Business Travel. She currently serves on the Global Business Travel (GBTA) Technology Committee and WINiT Community Connections team driving positive change for career mobility of women in travel-related industries.
"I am so pleased to join BTP Automation working alongside Bruce, Dan, and Fernando," said Annette. "Bruce and Dan created the first online booking tool 25 years ago that forever changed how our industry managed business travel. BTP Automation will do the same with hotel sourcing. The time and effort spent on managing a hotel program is far beyond what it should be. We need a more holistic, real-time, data-driven approach that creates better visibility and gives customers and TMC's the tools and insight to automate manual processes that have been in place for decades. I am excited and honored to be a part of the team transforming the industry again."
"All of us at BTP are thrilled to have Annette join our team. Annette adds a wealth of knowledge and industry experience to everything we do, and her proven track record solidifies our focus on growth in the market. We are creating something extraordinary at BTP, and that requires amazing people. Annette fits that bill perfectly." said Bruce Yoxsimer, BTP CEO.
Added Chairman Dan Whaley, "She's a superstar, and she has already made an enormous impact on the business."
About BTP Automation
La Quinta, CA-based Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. has developed the corporate travel industry's first and only adaptive business travel management system. BTP provides continuous data-driven refinement of the negotiated hotel program that considers actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. It can automatically and dynamically renegotiate program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program life cycle. The entire system can be used in a fully automated mode, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.
