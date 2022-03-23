Forbes Recognizes Apty as one of America’s Best Startup Employers
Apty took the 104th position in list of top 500 US start up employers.
Being listed as one of America’s Best Startup Employers by Forbes bears testament to the employee-first culture that we have worked towards.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apty, a leading Digital Adoption Platform, announced that it has been named among America's Best Startup Employers 2022 by Forbes. This list recognizes the top 500 US employers.
— Krishna Dunthoori, Founder & CEO of Apty
The ‘America’s best Startup Employers’ list is released annually by Forbes in partnership with Statista, by evaluating 2,500 US businesses with at least 50 employees on three criteria- employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. The evaluation process includes a detailed analysis of more than 8 million data points, gathered through social listening campaigns and extensive desk research.
Of the 10,000 companies that were evaluated, 2500 of them were narrowed down, from which the final list of 500 companies was released. Apty took the 104th position on the list.
Apty is an Enterprise-grade Digital Adoption Platform solution, that empowers large enterprises to maximize their technology ROI. The DAP also helps streamline business process compliance, improve employee productivity, and boost overall software adoption.
Headquartered in Austin and with offices spread across several international locations, Apty is a rapidly growing company that has shown significant growth over the last two years, adding several enterprise logos to its clientele, and doubling in head count.
"Being listed as one of America’s Best Startup Employers by Forbes bears testament to the employee-first culture that we have worked towards. This an honour that each one of us here at Apty is proud of and values dearly.", said Krishna Dunthoori, Founder & CEO of Apty.
Dunthoori added that Apty will continue to invest in elevating and empowering talent.
"We, as a company, put employee delight at the core of everything we do and this recognition only fuels our belief that happy employees equal happy customers. We are inspired to continue to provide our employees with a safe, happy and growth-driven work environment, where everybody matters."
Apty was also the winner of the "Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year" award in 2021, alongside being a 'Leader' consistently in G2's Digital Adoption Platform category reports.
To learn more about Apty visit- https://www.apty.io/
To explore job opportunities, visit careers page.
About Apty
Apty is a Digital Adoption Platform that helps enterprise optimize their business processes. Successful digital adoption involves both guiding people through new critical software applications and proactively pushing them to complete new processes. Only Apty combines the power of on-screen guidance with the time-saving automation of proactive process compliance. IT operation managers, Application Owners, VP HR/Sales, and leading CIOs alike all trust Apty to get the most out of their employees' use of web-based applications in their day-to-day job. Every month millions of users use Apty to learn web-based apps and excel in their job in leading companies like Delta Airlines, Boeing, Agile CRM, and many more. Remember, the problem is not the software, it’s how you use it.
