Search and Rescue Teams to Gather for RockSAR 2022 Exercise

Search and rescue teams from across North Carolina will gather this weekend in Rockingham to train at the RockSAR 2022 statewide exercise. Ground search and rescue, technical rescue, water rescue and K-9 search teams have been invited to participate.

The exercise will simulate search and rescue operations in a wilderness environment and will include functional skills stations for land navigation/man tracking, SAR Topo mapping, K-9 scent article collection, unmanned aerial systems/drone operations, rope rescue and high line operations, remotely operated vehicles for underwater search and sonar target acquisition.

The exercise is hosted by Richmond County Emergency Services, North Carolina Emergency Management, CrisisTEC and SKS Solutions.

Members of the news media are invited to visit the exercise on Saturday, March 19 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. If attending, please RSVP to the contact below.

Location:

Diggs Tract Access – Pee Dee River Game Land 1610 Old Cheraw Highway Rockingham, NC 28379

Contact:

Keith Acree keith.acree@ncdps.gov 919-880-2970

