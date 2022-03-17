Submit Release
News Search

There were 235 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,180 in the last 365 days.

Search and Rescue Teams to Gather for RockSAR 2022 Exercise

Search and rescue teams from across North Carolina will gather this weekend in Rockingham to train at the RockSAR 2022 statewide exercise. Ground search and rescue, technical rescue, water rescue and K-9 search teams have been invited to participate. 

The exercise will simulate search and rescue operations in a wilderness environment and will include functional skills stations for land navigation/man tracking, SAR Topo mapping, K-9 scent article collection, unmanned aerial systems/drone operations, rope rescue and high line operations, remotely operated vehicles for underwater search and sonar target acquisition.

The exercise is hosted by Richmond County Emergency Services, North Carolina Emergency Management, CrisisTEC and SKS Solutions.

Members of the news media are invited to visit the exercise on Saturday, March 19 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.  If attending, please RSVP to the contact below.

Location:

Diggs Tract Access – Pee Dee River Game Land 1610 Old Cheraw Highway Rockingham, NC 28379

Contact:  

Keith Acree keith.acree@ncdps.gov 919-880-2970  

###

You just read:

Search and Rescue Teams to Gather for RockSAR 2022 Exercise

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.