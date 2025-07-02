North Carolina Emergency Management Launches the “ReadyNC Challenge - Prep A Little, Save A Lot"

North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) is launching its innovative new campaign, "Prep A Little, Save A Lot," designed to help North Carolinians build essential emergency kits without breaking the bank. Running throughout July and August 2025, the initiative encourages residents to gradually accumulate emergency supplies, making preparedness accessible and manageable for every household.

The "Prep A Little, Save A Lot" campaign directly addresses a common barrier to emergency preparedness: the perceived high cost and overwhelming nature of buying everything at once. By encouraging residents to purchase a few items each week during their regular shopping trips, NCEM aims to demonstrate that a fully stocked emergency kit is within reach for everyone.

"We understand that the idea of putting together an entire emergency kit can seem daunting, especially with budget concerns," said NCEM Director Will Ray. "Our 'Prep A Little, Save A Lot' campaign is about breaking down that big task into small, affordable steps. It's about empowering our communities, one item at a time, to be ready for any challenge North Carolina might face."

Key campaign components include:

Weekly Focus Themes: Each week in July and August, the campaign will highlight a different category of essential emergency supplies, guiding residents on what to prioritize. Themes will cover hydration, food, light, communication, health, hygiene, family-specific needs (including pets), shelter, and kit maintenance.

Engaging Social Media Content: NCEM will share videos, tips, checklists, and educational messages across Facebook, Instagram, and X using hashtags like #ReadyNC #ReadyNC, #PrepALittleSaveALot, and #EmergencyKit.

Residents are encouraged to visit ReadyNC.gov throughout July and August to download weekly checklists, access preparedness guides, and find additional resources to support their kit-building efforts.

"Preparedness isn't about fear; it's about peace of mind," Ray added. "By taking small, consistent steps over the next two months, North Carolinians can build resilient emergency kits that will protect their families when it matters most. We invite everyone to join us in the 'Prep A Little, Save A Lot' challenge."

