Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market: Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, and Forecast, 2022 – 2030
Catheter Sets to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2021; A Report by Absolute Markets InsightsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Absolute Markets Insights report, Catheter sets accounted for the higher market share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2022-2030) in the continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of surgeries of lower and upper limb. In U.S, around 15,000 to 20,000 lower limb bypass surgeries are performed annually and over 150000 people undergo amputations of the lower extremity each year owing to the increased incidence of diabetes mellitus. Of the total upper limb surgeries, around 20-30 % are performed under peripheral nerve block owing to the advantage it provides such as immobilization to the target limb while avoiding the side effects of general anaesthesia such as nausea, sore throat, fatigue, and prolonged hospital stay. Also, for elderly patient, it decreases the incidence of post-operative delirium and inhibits the nociceptive impulse. It helps in improved pain relief and recovery from the procedure. The perioperative continuous peripheral nerve blocks are extensively used in children with surgical indications such as hip, femoral, or tibial osteotomies club foot repair, etc. as it provides continued analgesia in majority of the patients without any major adverse events.
The increasing number of knee replacement surgeries is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period. In the U.S, almost 800,000 knee replacement surgeries are performed every year. Moreover, in 2019, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Finland and Belgium witnessed the highest rates for hip and knee replacement. This rising number of knee replacement surgeries are expected to adopt the continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market to eliminate or reduce the post-operative pain.
The shifting trend of lower opioid use for post-operative pain management is anticipated to offer an opportunity for the continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market growth over the forecast period. Numerous government initiatives are being undertaken to decrease opioid use. As per the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the total amount of opioid prescription decreased by 34% in the U.S during January 2017 and February 2019. Moreover, the use of continuous peripheral nerve block catheter have shown to reduce the opioid requirement, thereby driving its adoption.
Key Findings – Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market:
• In terms of revenue, the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market was valued at US$ 414.37 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
• By offerings, the catheter set segment registered for the major share of revenue in the continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at faster rate over the forecast period as they significantly reduce pain, result in faster recovery and reduces the infection risk. For instance, Easypump C-bloc R offer by B. Braun reduces the infection risk and provides comfort to the patients.
• By insertion type, the ultrasound segment is the fastest growing segment, as it offers decreased incidence of vascular puncture and increases the overall efficiency.
• By end use industry, ambulatory surgical centre segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to its advantages such as shorter waiting lists, quicker discharge, and reduced overall procedural cost.
• By indication, the treatment of chronic pain segment held the largest market in 2021 as it helps to effectively manage chronic pain and reduces the need for high doses of opioid.
• By region, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of joint replacement surgeries and increasing R&D for the effective pain management solutions.
Competitor Insights:
The key companies profiled in the global continuous peripheral nerve block catheter market are mentioned below:
• Avanos Medical, Inc.
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• Epimed
• PAJUNK
• Teleflex Incorporated
• Vygon
• Other Market Participants.
Reasons to Procure the Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market from Absolute Markets Insights:
Our 420+ pages research study on Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Technological Trends
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Global and Regional Impact of Covid-19 on Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: (Global Presence and Growth Strategies (Mergers and Acquisitions, R&D Initiatives, Product Launches, Investments Trends))
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed insights of major market participants operating in the market, including information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies.
**We have reports available in different languages including German, Russian, Korean, French, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese and other languages.
**We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)
Global Continuous Peripheral Nerve Block Catheter Market:
By Offering
• Products
o Standard
o Customized
• Accessories
• Kits
• Needles
• Catheter Sets
• Services
By Insertion Type
• Ultrasound
• Nerve Stimulation
• Combination
By End-Use Industry
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Others
By Indication
• Continuous regional anesthesia
• Acute pain treatment
• Treatment of chronic pain
• Relief during physical therapy
• Preventive analgesia (phantom pain)
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
