Blended Perspectives becomes an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in Cloud

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blended Perspectives, a leading North American Atlassian Platinum Solutions Partner, providing unique offerings including Synthesis™ Solution Blueprints and MARS™ analytical insights into the Atlassian Marketplace, announced it has become an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in Cloud. A validation of Atlassian’s Platinum Solution Partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience, and delivery of consistent, high-quality services to optimize customer satisfaction and outcomes.

"Atlassian would like to recognize Blended Perspectives for their specialized solution practice, as they have proven success migrating operations and supporting enterprise-level use cases across the Atlassian Cloud Platform… The level of commitment in the Cloud Specialization Program recognizes this Atlassian Partners' effort and dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality services to optimize a customer’s experience and success.” said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channel.

About Blended Perspectives

Blended Perspectives is an Atlassian Platinum Solutions Partner based in North America. We offer full lifecycle support for all Atlassian tools including consulting, training, hosting, license management, and support in addition to our unique offerings of Synthesis™ and MARS™. You can find out more at www.blendedperspectives.com or get in touch with us at hello@blendedperspectives.com.