Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,790 in the last 365 days.

Blended Perspectives becomes an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in Cloud

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blended Perspectives, a leading North American Atlassian Platinum Solutions Partner, providing unique offerings including Synthesis™ Solution Blueprints and MARS™ analytical insights into the Atlassian Marketplace, announced it has become an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in Cloud. A validation of Atlassian’s Platinum Solution Partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience, and delivery of consistent, high-quality services to optimize customer satisfaction and outcomes.

"Atlassian would like to recognize Blended Perspectives for their specialized solution practice, as they have proven success migrating operations and supporting enterprise-level use cases across the Atlassian Cloud Platform… The level of commitment in the Cloud Specialization Program recognizes this Atlassian Partners' effort and dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality services to optimize a customer’s experience and success.” said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channel.

Please contact us for more information on accelerating your migration to cloud.


About Blended Perspectives

Blended Perspectives is an Atlassian Platinum Solutions Partner based in North America. We offer full lifecycle support for all Atlassian tools including consulting, training, hosting, license management, and support in addition to our unique offerings of Synthesis™ and MARS™. You can find out more at www.blendedperspectives.com or get in touch with us at hello@blendedperspectives.com.

Miles Faulkner
Blended Perspectives
email us here

You just read:

Blended Perspectives becomes an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in Cloud

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.