Futira announces the deployment of its Token Smart Contract on Binance Smart Chain, Trading available on PanCakeSwap
DUBAI, UAE, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Futira Ltd LLC of Georgia is pleased to announce the deployment of the Futira Token smart contract on the Binance Smart Chain. This contract is meant to replace the existing Futira Token smart contract on the Tron Network. It fixes some of the shortcomings in the Tron contract including the presence of a manual account lock/unlock function that was meant to facilitate the token vesting function, the inability to burn tokens, the lack of signers for the transfers from the initial pool.
“After hard work from Futira development team, we fixed all issues found in the smart contract initial version on the Tron Network.” said Abdulrahman Metwally, Futira Launch Manager, “In the end, The smart contract passed the scrutiny of an audit conducted by QuillAudits." The audit initially highlighted some minor issues that were fixed by the Futira team, view the audit report.”
All token holders will get their vesting tokens transferred to an account pool that is not controlled by anyone. They can see their vesting tokens on the contract page and can claim their tokens once they are released. The current vesting schedules are April 25, June 25, 2022, October 25, and February 25, 2023.
Futira facilitated the establishment of trading pairs to start the soft launch of the token to allow interested investors to swap their cryptocurrency to Futira token in an easy way using Metamask wallet or Trust Wallet via PancakeSwap pool.
“Already we are seeing benefits from our Binance contract, pools were set up to swap Futira with other coins like BNB and USDT.” said Nikoloz Andguladze, Futira Project Manager.
Futira encourages holders of the Tron token to contact the company and follow the published procedure to replace their Tron tokens with Binance Tokens.
About Futira:
Futira is incorporated as Futira s.r.o in Slovakia and Futira Ltd LLC in Georgia to issue the Futira token to finance building telecommunications networks in the developing nations and help connect the unconnected. Futira was founded by Dr. Hatim Zaghloul The co-inventor of the highspeed mobile telecommunications technologies behind WIFI, 3G, 4G, WiMAX and 5G.
Futira token/coin will be the sole means to pay for network services. Network users will not have to understand the details of the cryptocurrency industry since they will pay and get services in their local currencies. The conversion to Futira token/coin will be within their wallet with a guarantee that they can only gain with market movement. Futira token/coin can be used for cash transfers and payments as market penetration increases. Futira network use should increase the demand for the tokens which is good for the users and investors.
For more information, please visit our websites: Futiracoin, Inovatian
Not available for sale to citizens of the USA.
