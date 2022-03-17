Aviation Week Network’s MRO Americas will be held in Dallas April 26-28
Jacqueline Smith, Senior Conference Producer for Aviation Week Network
The world’s largest aviation MRO event, Aviation Week Network's 27th Annual MRO Americas (#MROAM), will be held in Dallas, Texas April 26-28 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The conference and exhibition will feature more than 800 solution providers and will attract 10,000+ registered attendees including representatives from airlines, OEMs, MROs and the buying community. The event is co-located with Military Aviation, Logistics and Maintenance Symposium (MALMS), April 27-28.
“Accelerate! Empowering, Advancing and Innovating the Aftermarket” is the theme of this year’s MRO Americas. The conference will feature industry leaders providing insight on issues facing the industry including:
• How Geopolitical Chaos is Shaping MRO
• Fleet and MRO Forecast
• State of the Airlines featuring Southwest Airlines and FedEx Express
• MRO M&A in a Post-Covid Environment
• We’re Hiring! Strategies for Building the Workforce Pipeline
• Aviation Week’s Top 5 Supply Chain Hurdles and How to Overcome Them
• New Tech in MRO: Driving Down Costs and Accelerating Change
• Global Cargo Conversion Boom: No Signs of Slowing Down
A full agenda can be found here. The event features a number of complimentary sessions including the Go Live! Theater taking place on the exhibition floor and hosted sessions on April 27 and 28. Additional events include the Aerospace Maintenance Competition, celebrating aviation technicians; and A-WING job fAIR, a non-profit organization established to inspire the next generation of women in aviation.
"The aviation MRO community is back and ready to grow business and share strategies in this post-Covid environment. Our exhibition space has been sold out for weeks and we expect more than 10,000 registered attendees, most of whom are at the buy/approve position," said Jacqueline Smith, Senior Conference Producer for Aviation Week Network. "The industry is poised for a rapid rebound and growth and attendees will have the opportunity to seize the opportunities through networking and hearing from industry experts."
MRO Americas Platinum Sponsors are: Airbus, Chromalloy, GE Aviation,
HEICO, Lufthansa Technik, MRO Holdings, MTU Maintenance, Pratt & Whitney, Safran, Salesforce, StandardAero, Triumph Group, and United Technical Operations.
The MRO Exhibition Hall is open Tuesday, April 26 and Wednesday, April 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration hours are Monday, April 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, April 26-Wednesday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. See here to Register.
