Transformer Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 23% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Transformer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the transformer market size is expected to grow from $75.89 billion in 2021 to $95.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%.The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s transformers industry growth analysis the market is expected to reach $220.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.3%. Favorable government policies to increase electrification will contribute to the growth of the transformers market in the forecast period.

The global transformers market consists of sales of transformers and related services which are used in manufacturing of power, distribution and specialty transformers. A transformer transfers energy form one circuit to another. Transformers increase or decrease voltage and current level, increase or decrease capacitor value, prevent direct current from passing between two circuits and isolate circuits.

Global Transformer Market Trends

The transformers market is moving towards evolution of independent and self-regulating smart transformers. Smart transformers are programmed to constantly regulate voltage and maintain contact with the stakeholders and provide information and feedback on the power supply. They provide the exact amount of power that is needed and respond to fluctuations through a process known as voltage optimization. They significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and power consumption as they supply electrical equipment with the ideal amount of power.

Global Transformer Market Segments

The global transformer market is segmented:

By Transformer Type: Power Transformer, Distribution Transformer

By Type: Low Rated Transformer, High Rated Transformer

By End-User: Utility, Residential and Commercial, Industry.

By Geography: The global transformer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Transformer Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides transformer market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global transformer market, transformer market share, transformer global market segments and geographies, transformer global market players, transformer market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The transformer market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Transformer Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB, General Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric S.A., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electricis, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens, SGB-SMIT, and Hammond Power Solutions.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

