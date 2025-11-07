Chloromethane Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Chloromethane Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Chloromethane Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the chloromethane market size has witnessed robust growth. It is predicted to rise from $4.01 billion in 2024 to $4.22 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The market's expansion in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in the chemical industry, diversified industrial applications, production of plastic and polymers, silicone production, and demand from the pharmaceutical sector.

The chloromethane market is anticipated to witness robust expansion in the coming years. It is projected to reach $5.49 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors contributing to this growth through the forecast period are increased demand for silicone and agricultural chemicals, advancements in solvent applications, expansion of the electronics and semiconductor industries, and global manufacturing growth. Key trends that will shape the forecast period include innovation and research & development investments, shifts in regulations and compliance, adjustments in the energy sectors, growth of emerging markets, and its use as a solvent and intermediate.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Chloromethane Market?

The expansion of the pharmaceutical and medical sectors is projected to boost the chloromethane market in the future. This industry encompasses companies offering medical services, manufacturing medical devices or drugs, providing health insurance, or assisting in healthcare provision in any other way. Chloromethane's role as a chemical intermediate in medicine and drug production means its market growth is positively impacted by the burgeoning medical sector. For instance, by January 2023, the demand for innovative medicines is predicted to push oncology expenditure to around $370 billion by 2027, significantly up from the 2023 prediction. Furthermore, biotech medicines are anticipated to constitute 35% of global spending. The demand for medicines is expected to surge over the next 5 years to around $1.9 trillion by 2027. Thus, the flourishing pharmaceutical and medical industry is instigating growth in the chloromethane market.

Which Players Dominate The Chloromethane Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Chloromethane include:

• Dow Inc.

• Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

• Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

• AkzoNobel N.V.

• Solvay SA

• Occidental Chemical Corporation

• Ineos Group Holdings SA

• Kem One SAS

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Tokuyama Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Chloromethane Market?

The anticipated growth in the chloromethane market can be attributed to the rising sales of passenger vehicles. These types of vehicles, designed specifically for moving passengers, benefit from the usage of chloromethane as it reduces their weight, increases fuel efficiency, and minimizes carbon emissions. For example, the China Passenger Car Association's statistics indicate that there was a 2.2% surge in passenger car sales in August 2023 when compared to the same month the previous year, with a total of 1.94 million units sold. Consequently, the expansion of the passenger vehicle market is contributing to the positive trajectory of the chloromethane industry.

Global Chloromethane Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The chloromethanemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Methylene Chloride, Methyl Chloride, Carbon Tetrachloride, Chloroform

2) By Application: Refrigeration, Industrial Solvents, Chemical Intermediate, Silicones Polymers, Laboratory Chemicals, Temperature Control, Local Anesthetic, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Automotive, Paints And Coatings, Personal Care And Cosmetics

Subsegments:

1) By Methylene Chloride: Industrial Solvents, Paint Strippers, Cleaning Agents

2) By Methyl Chloride: Chemical Intermediates, Refrigerants, Fumigants

3) By Carbon Tetrachloride: Solvent Applications, Chemical Manufacturing, Fire Extinguishers

4) By Chloroform: Laboratory Reagent, Solvent In Organic Synthesis, Anesthetic Agent

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Chloromethane Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region was leading the chloromethane market and it is predicted to continue its growth at the fastest rate within the forecast period. The report on the chloromethane market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

