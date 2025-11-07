Chemical Fungicides Market to Reach USD $32.69 Billion by 2029 at 6.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Chemical Fungicides Market?

The market size of chemical fungicides has experienced robust growth in the past few years. The market value is predicted to surge from $24.14 billion in 2024 to $25.45 billion in 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The significant growth seen in the previous period is due to various factors such as improvement in crop yield, control of disease resistance, agricultural expansion, progress in chemical processing, concerns over public health, and the international expansion of agricultural practices.

The market for chemical fungicides is projected to experience a robust expansion in the coming years, increasing to $32.69 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This development in the forecast period can be related to factors such as globalisation and changes in market trade, the shift towards integrated pest management (IMP), the effect of climate change on diseases, the development of precision farming, regulatory alterations, and a greater emphasis on sustainability. Key trends projected within this interval include the uptake of biological fungicides, precision application methods, concerns about residue management, integrated disease control, and the formulation of resistance management approaches.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Chemical Fungicides Global Market Growth?

The increase in crop diseases is anticipated to drive the expansion of the chemical fungicide market. Crop diseases are derived from a range of pathogenic organisms, including fungi, bacteria, mycoplasma, virus, viroid, nematode, or parasitic flowering plants. Chemical fungicides serve to eliminate or inhibit the growth of fungi and their spores and are particularly effective against plant-destroying fungi such as rust and mildew. Consequently, the growing incidence of crop diseases amplifies the need for chemical fungicides. For example, it was reported by the Crop Protection Network (CPN), a US research organization, that a maize disease in Zambia has doubled in its spread from 500 hectares in 2022 to approximately 1,000 hectares by 2023. An additional study conducted in Ethiopia indicated a 35.3% surge in disease outbreaks affecting coffee crops, critically affecting the country's export and revenue flow, underscoring the importance of effective crop protection measures. Thus, the increase in crop diseases propels the growth of the chemical fungicide market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Chemical Fungicides Market?

Major players in the Chemical Fungicides include:

• BASF SE

• Bayer AG

• Corteva Inc

• Syngenta AG

• FMC Corporation

• UPL Ltd.

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• Nippon Soda Co. Ltd.

• Isagro S.p.A

• Nufarm

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Chemical Fungicides Industry?

The increasing prominence of technological progress is a significant trend in the chemical fungicide industry. The leading corporations in this sector are introducing product innovations to consolidate their market presence. For example, Syngenta, an agrichemical corporation from Switzerland that specializes in chemical fungicides, secured approval from Argentina to launch TYMIRIUM technology in August 2022. This technology offers comprehensive protection against nematodes and severe fungal diseases. Additionally, it enables farmers to enhance the quality of food and increase crop outputs by preserving soil biodiversity and fostering soil health.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Chemical Fungicides Market Report?

The chemical fungicidesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Bio Based Fungicide, Synthetic Fungicide

2) By Form: Liquid, Dry

3) By Active Ingredients: Dithiocarbamates, Benzimidazoles, Chloronitriles, Triazoles, Phenylamides, Strobilurins, Other Active Ingredients

4) By Action: Contact, Systemic

5) By Application: Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Chemigation, Post-Harvest

Subsegments:

1) By Bio-Based Fungicide: Microbial Fungicides, Plant Extract Fungicides, Bio-Control Agents

2) By Synthetic Fungicide: Azoles, Strobilurins, Chloronitriles, Dicarboximides

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Chemical Fungicides Industry?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the chemical fungicides market and is expected to grow further. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

