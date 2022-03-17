Sureify Will Again Host Free Life Insurance-Focused Summit Prior to InsureTech Connect
The Life Insurance Ecosystem Summit will focus on the significant role insurtechs play in carriers’ ecosystems
This will be an opportunity to gather many industry colleagues in one room and discuss topics, centered around life insurance and technology, that will ultimately impact the future of our industry.”SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sureify is bringing back the live convocation of life insurers, annuity providers, and insurtechs for its fifth annual Life Insurance Ecosystem Summit. This free, all-day event, scheduled for September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, will precede the 2022 InsureTech Connect conference and focus on digital strategies that foster success in the life insurance industry.
— Dustin Yoder
Sureify’s Life Insurance Ecosystem Summit is expected to be the largest event solely dedicated to the life insurance industry at InsureTech Connect. Presenters from top carriers and insurtechs will participate in an intriguing discussion about why life insurers must surround themselves with a comprehensive ecosystem to compete in today’s digital world. The wide range of conversations and topics covered will bring a variety of perspectives from across the industry on how carriers can best fulfill their missions through the integration of innovative technology.
To further support industry peers, representatives and colleagues, Sureify will once again make this event free for both in-person and virtual attendees.
“We can’t wait for this year’s Life Insurance Ecosystem Summit, where we expect to host more than 500 attendees, representing over 100 different life insurers,” said Dustin Yoder, CEO at Sureify. “Coming out of the global pandemic, this will be a unique opportunity to gather so many industry colleagues in one room and discuss topics, centered primarily around life insurance and technology, that will ultimately impact the future of our industry as a whole.”
To register for this must-attend event, visit www.sureify.com/itc-event-2022. If you would like to apply to be a speaker or panelist at this year’s Life Insurance Ecosystem Summit, click here for more details.
About Sureify
Sureify’s mission is to modernize the life insurance industry by helping carriers acquire, service, and engage their customers with one enterprise platform: Lifetime. Sureify enables omnichannel sales with LifetimeACQUIRE, a product that drives placement rates via quoting, e-application, automated underwriting, and new business transmission. With LifetimeSERVICE, insurers are offering their in-force customers comprehensive self-service portals and native applications. Lastly, LifetimeENGAGE fosters a lifelong relationship between carriers and their policyholders with multifaceted engagement programs and analytics, leading to greater lifetime value of each policyholder. Visit sureify.com to learn more.
