Vantage Circle Partners with Tranziam to Enhance Employee Engagement Across Organizations

Vantage Circle, a global leading simple and AI-empowered employee engagement and wellness platform, announced a strategic partnership with Tranziam.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a global leading simple and AI-empowered employee engagement and wellness platform, announced a strategic partnership with Tranziam, that helps organizations stimulate their employees to Engage, Develop, Grow to achieve measurable results and Excel.

This partnership will enable Vantage Circle and Tranziam to provide the organizations with a tool to strengthen their employee engagement in order to improve the employee experience. Tranziam will also be a knowledgeable partner for Vantage Circle in understanding the growing needs of customers and creating thought leadership for adding value to the audience.

Vantage Circle aims at shaping an inclusive work culture and building winning work cultures across the Globe through innovative AI-powered employee engagement solutions. Its suite of solutions, namely, Vantage Rewards, Vantage Perks, Vantage Pulse, and Vantage Fit, is designed to address the conscious need to enhance workforce productivity by presenting a great employee experience.

Tranziam partners with organizations, teams, and individuals to create an engaging, development, and growth-focused culture that drives company and business success. This is achieved through building creative and comprehensive solutions that shift the dial from potential to performance.

“Through this partnership with Tranziam, we not only intend to work on our employee engagement strategies but with their consulting services, we will be able to cater to the needs of the greater organizations and leverage the employee engagement gap, '' commented Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle.

“Employee engagement is all about heart count and not headcount. Through this exciting partnership with Vantage Circle and their expertise in the employee engagement space, we will be able to ensure that our clients have the right tools at their disposal to engage with the hearts and minds of their people. This will create an irresistible culture that both attracts and retains a highly engaged and motivated workforce as well as supercharge productivity and innovation" commented Philippa Mathewson, Director and Co-Founder of Tranziam.

About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is an AI-empowered employee engagement and wellness platform that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver easy-to-use and effective employee engagement solutions to HR to retain & attract the best talents and create a great work culture. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

About Tranziam: Tranziam partners with organizations, teams and individuals to create an engaging, development and growth-focused culture that drives company and business success. Their consultancy services and customized initiatives are highly participative and engaging; always adapted to meet the requirements of both individuals and the business. This is achieved through building creative and comprehensive solutions that shift the dial from potential to performance by giving businesses the E.D.G.E. - Engage, Develop, Grow and Excel. With over 60 years of cumulative experience, Tranziam has delivered over 90 projects and 40 development interventions. Some of their clients include Virgin Mobile, Infosys, Viatris, Thomas Cook MetLife, OnePlus, UNDP, ACCA, Indian Banks’ Association and many others. For more information, please visit https://tranziam.com/.