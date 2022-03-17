Introducing Ja’ von Delgado, the Strategist with a Million Dollar Mindset

NEW YORK, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Ja’ von Delgado, a wife, mother, and business growth expert. Ja’ von has spent decades helping large corporate companies scale and exceed their financial goals.

After spending more than 17 years in the corporate world, Ja’ von turns her attention to the small business sector. She now teaches small businesse owners how to scale their business by operationalizing plans that fit into their already busy schedule to take the weight off their shoulders. “I help move you from dreaming about your small business to making that dream a reality with money in the bank and more time to do what you love,” said Ja’ von .

The strategies she teaches are designed to create raving fans and skyrocket both impact and sales, she’s implemented with Fortune 500 companies to lead 9 figure revenue years and launches. As a multi-six figure corporate 9-5er running a multi-six figure business of her own, Ja’ von has helped small businesses make over “$15M” in just under 3 years. “The secret to building a successful business is not rooted in the amount of time you put into building the business, but by implementing solutions that reduce or eliminate the stress and anxiety of running a business.”

Ja’ von offers five golden nuggets that business owners can begin implementing now to maximize their income:

1. Exceptional value will always win! The best way to drive sales and engagement is to really speak directly to the heart of what your ideal customer desires. Give that to them and then give them what they didn’t know they needed to blow their minds.

2. Simplification and automation are the name of the game. The more you can unpack your business into easy to execute processes and then automate them, the easier it is to onboard support, delegate tasks, and get back your time. You should spend more time working on the business instead of in the business.

3. Retention is just as important as acquisition, if not more. You need strategies to ensure that both are constantly occurring, but understanding how to keep a customer in your ecosystem longer is the thing that fuels your ability to bring in new customers.

4. You cannot impact what you cannot measure! Know your numbers intimately, as well as what levers impact them. Be sure to track your progress so that you recognize when to pivot. Be decisive.

5. Don’t go it alone. Small business owners have rising levels of mental health because we often try to do it all without support, and operate in very high stress/low recognition space. Find biz besties, a mentor, or coach to help you navigate the challenges and to create a supportive village.



These tips are table stakes for running a profitable business. “My goal is to teach everyone what it looks like to run a successful small business and scale appropriately.” Ja’ von is participating in the following upcoming panels:

April 9, 2022 – The Ultimate Divorce Party: (Topic)

