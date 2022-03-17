Graig Robinson and Sarah Perl Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Graig Robinson, owner and CEO of Diagnostic Service Center Sarah Perl, intuitive tarot reader, manifestation coach and TikTok content creator

Graig Robinson, owner and CEO of Diagnostic Service Center. Sarah Perl, intuitive tarot reader, manifestation coach and TikTok content creator.

We stopped selling, and we started helping. We stopped pitching, started listening, and started searching for solutions to problems. We always want to grow and always help.” — Graig Robinson, owner and CEO of Diagnostic Service Center

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.

Roll along the same way, or ramp up marketing and expand your business/client reach with the help of Fotis Georgiadis. Such a crucial component to growth that is not always used to its full potential. Continual changes through new social media, new technologies, etc can be overwhelming. Let Fotis Georgiadis put a solid marketing plan together by reaching out to him at the below contact options.

-

Graig Robinson, owner and CEO of Diagnostic Service Center

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a challenging economy?

I’m a firm believer in the principle, “buckle your knees and weather this storm.”

Life is about balance, so you have to take the good and the bad. You can’t take just the wins. When the losses come, you’re going to be in for a stormy ride, but it’s a powerful one that the universe will pay dividends. So be mindful to buckle your knees and weather the storm.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should do to lead effectively during uncertain and turbulent times? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. You’ve got to maintain your mental dexterity.

2. You’ve got to maintain your mental endurance.

3. You’ve got to develop your knowledge of yourself.

4. You have to keep your Mamba mentality.

5. And you have to remember to stay connected to your mentors.

I motivate my employees constantly. I run around my office like a locker room two or three times a day. I get in there, get their spirits up, give them the mental dexterity, and allow them to plug themselves to me and let me be the conduit.

You need to be the calm in the storm; you have to keep your wits, mental dexterity, mental fortitude, emotional intelligence, and your Mamba mentality.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’m one of those people who is incredibly positive. It drives my wife crazy. I even listen to positive affirmations in my sleep. I wake my children up in the morning, and I put on positive affirmations to listen to why they get ready.

Success starts internally. You must trust the process.

Read the rest of the interview here

-

Sarah Perl, intuitive tarot reader, manifestation coach and TikTok content creator

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“All engagement is good engagement” is the first that comes to mind. While the vast majority of feedback I receive online as a content creator is positive, there are obviously times where the algorithm will send my videos to the wrong crowd and it can feel like a nightmare. The anxiety of people sending hate is hard to describe. But it is something I’ve learned to deal with and in a way, learned to view it positively. Some of my creator friends have told me that all engagement is good engagement. In essence, the goal of being an online creator is to reach an audience, and even when the wrong audience is reached, it is an audience nonetheless. The hateful comments may push my content to a person who enjoys the video, who needs to hear it, and that’s the goal. So regardless of the hate, it is engagement and engagement is good.

“The only thing that can stop you is yourself” is another piece of advice I took to heart when taking on this journey. It may sound cliche, but truly, I realized it really was only me who stood in the way of my wildest dreams. If I believed in myself, it made the journey so much easier and more feasible. In fact, I realized it is us that gives meaning to obstacles. What may seem like an obstacle is an easy hurtle to another. Therefore, it is only you that can limit the possibilities — anything is possible is what I quickly realized! The last person who should stop you is yourself. You need to be your own biggest cheerleader. This was advice I adopted into my life and advice I now give to others.

“What if it all works out?” was a question I was told by some in the spiritual community. It’s a complete perspective shift. What if it does all work out? We spend most of our time thinking about the negatives and everything that could go wrong, but if we spent more time thinking about what could go right, we’d open the door to some incredible possibilities

The full interview is available here

You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.

About Fotis Georgiadis

Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.

Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com

Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3