Jessica & Melissa Medri and Jessica Sikora Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

One of the TedX talks that I reference all the time is “Montessori = Creativity Unleashed” by Judi Bauerlein.” — Jessica Sikora, Co-founder and COO of 3ontessori

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Eat healthy and take vitamins: How you fuel your body will determine how your day goes. Providing your body with nutrients by eating healthy and taking vitamins will give you the energy you need.

Enjoy life: Sometimes we can get so caught up with daily responsibilities, that we forget to appreciate the present moment. It’s so important to enjoy life and be grateful for the people and places around you.

Get sleep: It’s vital to have a routine to end the day so you can get the sleep you need. While you rest, the body goes to work repairing cells and regulating hormones.

Move the body: Exercise helps release stress and clear your mind. We personally love working out in the mornings. It’s the perfect time for us to focus on ourselves before we take on the day.

Make time for YOU: When you take care of yourself you allow yourself to be the best you that you can be. Then you can support everyone else.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

We are passionate about a self-love movement. Making yourself a priority and taking care of yourself is extremely important. When you love yourself, you’re unstoppable! We printed “Love yourself” on the back of our boxes as a reminder.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1) Enjoy the process: We get so focused on the result and forget to enjoy the process, which is actually the most fun part!

2) Trust yourself: It’s easy to doubt, especially if you are doing something different than everyone else. But if you believe in yourself then nothing gets in your way.

Jessica Sikora, Co-founder and COO of 3ontessori

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Trust that everything will be okay: I firmly believe that releasing the fear of failure and thinking of every moment as an opportunity to learn has allowed me to take great strides in my career, and in my life. As I have taken leaps of faith, despite any apprehension, I always remind myself that it has always worked out in the past — it’ll all be okay.

Networking is an investment in your business: I grew up being very shy and afraid to speak with people I didn’t know. I even remember telling people I knew about my first business idea and them telling me that they weren’t sure I would succeed because I didn’t know anyone — in any relevant roles or industries — who could help me. However, I had to silence my fears early on and I began cold emailing and cold pitching on LinkedIn, putting myself out there — and it was through building that network that I was able to grow, and I keep that in mind every day now too, ensuring I continue to surround myself with people who are smarter than me and more experienced than me, eager to learn.

Fail fast: I used to be so afraid of failure, which had stopped me for years from pursuing ideas I’ve had. I had to learn to stop thinking of small hiccups as failures, and instead re-frame them as learning experiences that allow me to pivot and find the right footing to progress forward.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Once we build our foundation through our curated boxed collections of Montessori tools and then roll out our monthly activity kits, we hope to open a network of Montessori schools that, for the first time, formally integrates the essential components of STEAM education with the foundational principles of Montessori learning. Not only that, but we will be offering discounted tuition and sliding scale tuition in low income communities or families that need financial assistance, as well as providing a “Giveback program” with our boxes, so that every child has a chance to discover (and retain) their curiosity and love of learning regardless of their background or location.

