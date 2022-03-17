ENSENASOFT AND SCUTI EXPAND THEIR REWARDS MARKETPLACE TO MAHJONG DELUXE ON GOOGLE PLAY

Scuti rewards marketplace accessed through Mahjong Deluxe

Following the success of Scuti’s platform through its Windows game, Mahjong Deluxe will now expand the Scuti marketplace to iOS and Android devices

Players are winning with the Scuti rewards marketplace and brands are fueling a better play experience. Retention and monetization are the new norm...and Scuti is driving that reality for all games” — Nicholas Longano, CEO & Founder - Scuti