ENSENASOFT AND SCUTI EXPAND THEIR REWARDS MARKETPLACE TO MAHJONG DELUXE ON GOOGLE PLAY
Following the success of Scuti’s platform through its Windows game, Mahjong Deluxe will now expand the Scuti marketplace to iOS and Android devices
Players are winning with the Scuti rewards marketplace and brands are fueling a better play experience. Retention and monetization are the new norm...and Scuti is driving that reality for all games”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scuti, the pioneering player rewards platform accessed exclusively through video games, is expanding its presence and rewards system for the Mahjong Deluxe franchise to Android.
— Nicholas Longano, CEO & Founder - Scuti
Mahjong Deluxe by EnsenaSoft S.A. de C.V. is extending its network of users to enjoy the benefits of the Scuti platform to now reach almost ¼ of a million daily active users.
Through Scuti, Mahjong Deluxe players can purchase products directly from their games and are rewarded with every purchase. Rewards can be redeemed in any game across the Scuti network on any platform.
Mahjong Deluxe, based on the classic Chinese solitaire game, challenges players to eliminate all the tiles from the board and includes 12 unique backgrounds and 1008 different puzzle layouts, set to relaxing background music. Now players can play, shop, and earn rewards through the Scuti marketplace.
Blanca Valencia De La A, President of EnsenaSoft, said “Our Mahjong Deluxe players on Windows have responded really well to Scuti and we are excited to roll out Scuti to the Google Play players of Mahjong Deluxe.” For game makers like EnsenaSoft, Scuti represents a completely accretive new revenue stream, and the most powerful player retention and monetization system available for any game.
Scuti is the pioneer in gCommerce and the first interoperable player rewards platform, designed to allow game makers a better way to engage, retain and monetize. Scuti is built and run by leading video game veterans from Vivendi, Blizzard, Xbox, Zynga, IGT, and Microsoft Games; each with over 20 years of game experience.
Through Scuti, game players can purchase products directly from their games and are rewarded with every purchase. This is the first time that players can earn rewards across any game. Scuti$ are a crypto-backed rewards system designed to be interoperable across all games and devices. Players can exchange these brand-fueled rewards for native game currency, make in-game purchases, purchase NFT-tied items, donate them to charity or redeem them for physical products and services available through the Scuti network via our brand partnerships.
Players launch the Scuti store directly from their game lobby (never during interrupting their game play), on any device they are playing. Scuti’s A.I. delivers players curated real-world products to purchase based on their shopping preferences. Scuti’s mission is always putting the player first and is never obtrusive to gameplay and never takes players out of their game. Brands can now actually help improve the game experience for every player, with each sale fueling player rewards and ultimately an enhanced game experience.
“Scuti is enabling brands to help create better game experiences for players”, said Marc Fonzetti, Scuti CRO & CMO and former head of media for Verizon. “Brands, game makers, and of course players are in for some very exciting innovations and new opportunities. In addition to selling a lot more of their products through the Scuti Marketplace, imagine the explosion in brand affinity and loyalty that brands will also enjoy as they contribute and fuel in-app purchases – both physical and virtual – through the players’ favorite games. Everyone wins! This is getting real exciting”.
Since its launch, Scuti has already engaged hundreds of thousands of players daily, and is projected to reach 14 million daily active users by end 2022, making it the premier Holiday retail platform for brands seeking to reach players directly through games and their metaverse experience and for game makers seeking to optimize their revenues while providing their players access to the premier universal rewards system.
###
ABOUT SCUTI
Scuti is the video game industry’s pioneer in gCommerce and the world’s first rewards marketplace accessed across any connected game. Scuti‘s personalized, AI-driven platform gamifies shopping through product curation and an extensive rewards system for players.
Scuti was founded by Nicholas Longano and built by leading video game makers to provide game makers with the most lucrative incremental revenue streams while providing players with exciting new rewards which they can use to enhance their game experience, without players ever leaving their game or interfering with the actual play experience.
For more information, please contact:
Priscilla Vento | 30 Miles North PR | 310-593-3988 | priscilla@30milesnorth.com
Priscilla Vento
30 Miles North PR
+1 310-593-3988
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other