Miss California, USA, Sabrina Lewis attends the 19th Annual Brain Mapping Foundation Gathering for the Cure Event
Sabrina was please to support the Brain Mapping Foundation in 2022, where this year Dr. Deepak Chopra received the Beacon of Courage and Dedication Award.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 11, 2022, Miss California, USA, Sabrina Lewis attends the 19th Annual Brain Mapping Foundation Gathering for the Cure, Black Tie Charity Event. In 2021, Sabrina won the Miss California USA pageant. Currently residing in Los Angeles, Sabrina now models professionally and volunteers nonprofits such as Best Buddies and the Compton Junior Equestrians.
Sabrina is passionate about making a difference in society and was please to support the Brain Mapping Foundation in 2022. This year Dr. Deepak Chopra received the Beacon of Courage and Dedication Award.
The founder Dr. Babak Kateb hosts this event every year in Los Angeles, CA to honor the scientist and doctors who revolutionize our health industry. Gabriella Wright, co-hosted this year’s event, she is a model, actress, humanitarian and activist. The International Brain Mapping and Intraoperative Surgical Planning Foundation (IBMISPF-Tax ID: 20-2865488) is a non-profit 501c3 charitable organization, which is establish for the purpose of facilitating multidisciplinary brain and spinal cord research and expediting integration and translation of cutting-edge technologies into the field of neuroscience. BMF is focused on translating state-of-the-art technologies from Space and defense industries into neuroscience to bring the most advanced medicine to wounded warriors as well as civilians.
Sabrina Lewis is honored to be a part of such an important and necessary cause such as the Brain Mapping Foundation. Sabrina studied abroad in Benin, West Africa and volunteered with the U.S. Embassy and the University of Calavi. In 2019, she was elected Captain of the Cal Equestrian Team and President of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Rho Chapter. In 2020, Sabrina earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a minor in Spanish Language & Literature. She then matriculated into a Master of Public Administration (MPA) program at the University of Georgia. Because her lifelong dream is to run a nonprofit equine therapeutic center for disabled children and veterans, Sabrina is specializing in Nonprofit Administration within her MPA program.
