Gordon McKernan Gives Away Autographed Tigers Women’s Basketball
EINPresswire.com/ -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has launched a giveaway for a basketball signed by the “Get Gordon Athletes” of the Tigers Women’s Basketball team.
In light of the Tigers Women’s basketball team’s highly anticipated appearance in the NCAA tournament, McKernan invited the team to participate in a special giveaway. Last week, the team joined McKernan at his main Baton Rouge office to sign a Gordon-branded Wilson basketball.
This isn’t McKernan’s first partnership with the team. In December 2021, McKernan signed his first Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Lady Tiger Alexis Morris. McKernan later extended deals to the rest of the Tiger Women’s basketball team.
To kick off March Madness, McKernan launched a social media giveaway for the signed basketball on Monday. The giveaway requires participants to follow Gordon McKernan on Facebook and Instagram, to share the post to their personal social media accounts, and to visit a website page to finalize registration.
The giveaway will continue for as long as the Tigers Women’s basketball team is playing in the NCAA Tournament.
The Lady Tigers have reached unparalleled success this season and have proven that hard work and dedication don’t have a timeline. Coach Kim Mulkey guided the team to the NCAA tournament in her first season. The No. 3 seed Tigers will face No. 14 Jackson State on Saturday, March 19 in Baton Rouge’s Pete Maravich Center.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has additional offices in Alexandria, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s NIL deals, call (225) 888-8888.
Alex Ludwig
In light of the Tigers Women’s basketball team’s highly anticipated appearance in the NCAA tournament, McKernan invited the team to participate in a special giveaway. Last week, the team joined McKernan at his main Baton Rouge office to sign a Gordon-branded Wilson basketball.
This isn’t McKernan’s first partnership with the team. In December 2021, McKernan signed his first Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Lady Tiger Alexis Morris. McKernan later extended deals to the rest of the Tiger Women’s basketball team.
To kick off March Madness, McKernan launched a social media giveaway for the signed basketball on Monday. The giveaway requires participants to follow Gordon McKernan on Facebook and Instagram, to share the post to their personal social media accounts, and to visit a website page to finalize registration.
The giveaway will continue for as long as the Tigers Women’s basketball team is playing in the NCAA Tournament.
The Lady Tigers have reached unparalleled success this season and have proven that hard work and dedication don’t have a timeline. Coach Kim Mulkey guided the team to the NCAA tournament in her first season. The No. 3 seed Tigers will face No. 14 Jackson State on Saturday, March 19 in Baton Rouge’s Pete Maravich Center.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has additional offices in Alexandria, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s NIL deals, call (225) 888-8888.
Alex Ludwig
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
2252282910 ext.
email us here