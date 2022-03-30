Developer Cristiano Santos presents Unblocking – a VR twist to traditional puzzle games

Unblocking is a VR puzzle game, where gamers race against the clock to place blocks to score points and beat their high score!

CASTELO BLANCO, PORTUGAL, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by old-style arcade games such as Pacman and Tetris, developer Cristiano Santos wanted to capture that same style but with a unique twist that no one had ever seen before. Instead of playing on a traditional handheld device, he has integrated his game VR, where you are inside of his game, Unblocking. With Virtual Reality games becoming more and more popular, Santos decided to use his inspiration from these classical and well-loved arcade games to provide new challenges and excitement to gaming enthusiasts.

Ever since Santos was a boy, he decided that programming was his passion and wanted to learn how to build games. After receiving his first computer at age 14, he plunged deeper into game development and began creating his first game using Game Maker studio. Santos later finished his degree in Computer Engineering and started working in a mobile games company, where he met Yanick. Yanick brings the artistic vision that Santos needed for his games. This dynamic duo was able to fight their way through the end and created Unblocking together.

VR is the perfect way to illustrate and play Unblocking. Virtual reality allows players to have a more immersive experience when playing any game, which is what Santos wanted for players in Unblocking. When developing Unblocking in VR, a few adjustments were necessary; for example, adding a timer on each hand to force players to use both hands when placing blocks was added after testing in VR.

The number one priority for the team right now is to launch Unblocking Demo to get feedback from players. A demo version will also allow Santos to fix bugs that some users find before launching the complete build in 2022. Santos also has a plan for the future to help develop a game with a final year student from ESTCB, a Polytechnic school in Portugal. Santos also plans to make updates to Unblocking to allow players a variety of experiences, such as a multiplayer mode.

Unblocking will be released in 2022 and available for download on Oculus and Steam VR. More information on Cristianos Santos and Unblocking, including images, gameplay videos, and overviews, can be found at https://unblockingvr.com/ or checkout Unblocking YouTube page.