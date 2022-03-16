Delia Douglas-Haight Named President of Multiracial Americans
Multiracial Americans of Southern California Announces New Board with Delia Douglas-Haight at the Helm
Delia is an exemplary executive and a compassionate leader; with her extensive experience I am confident that she will be a dynamic leader in the legacy of this incredible organization.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiracial Americans (MASC), a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to educating, supporting and advocating for the multiracial and transracially-adopted community for 25+ years announced that Delia Douglas-Haight has been elected to helm the organization as President.
Delia is joined by Multiracial Americans co-Founder Nancy Gurdal Brown, returning board members Treasurer Thomas Lopez, Vice President Sonia Smith-Kang, Sandi Tamkin, and dynamic new board members Kim Chaudhry, and Ronnie Nells,.
Most recently Delia has been instrumental in successfully securing innovative projects and leading groundbreaking events for the organization.
“Delia is an exemplary executive and a compassionate leader; with her extensive experience and unique skill set I am confident that she will be a dynamic leader in the legacy of this incredible organization that began over 25 years ago.” — Nancy Gundel Brown, Multiracial Americans Co-Founder
During her Multiracial Americans tenure, Ms. Douglas-Haight has worked on the Loving film premiere, Prizeo and Jason George Partnership, Loving Day Virtual Festival, and Mixed Heritage Day -- a City of Los Angeles recognized event.
“It is an honor to further Multiracial Americans' mission to positively impact the Multiracial community and better intercultural relationships through advocacy, education, community and social justice. With great honor I aim to lead the natural evolution of the Multiracial Americans legacy.” — Delia Douglas-Haight
Ms. Douglas-Haight, Owner of public relations and marketing firm Vibrancy Agency, has an impressive portfolio of innovative campaigns for numerous global brand names. Before Multiracial Americans Delia Douglas-Haight worked closely in support of The Samburu Project, orchestrated brand partnerships for The National Breast Cancer Foundation and The Dave Thomas Foundation. In addition to her vast experience in the socially-conscious marketing and brand communications realms, Delia also brings experience in early childhood education.
About Multiracial Americans:
Multiracial Americans (MASC) is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to educating, supporting and advocating for the multiracial and transracially-adopted community for 25+ years.
