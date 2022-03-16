CINERGY ENTERTAINMENT SCREENS THE GUIDE TO RAISE MONEY FOR THE UKRAINIAN RELIEF FUND
Cinergy donates all proceeds from The Guide to support UkraineDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinergy Entertainment Group, a leader in family entertainment, announced the theatrical release of The Guide, a 2014 film created by Ukrainian director, Oles Sanin. Beginning March 18th Cinergy will play the film in its Midland and Odessa locations. Tickets will go on sale March 16th. All proceeds from tickets sold will be donated to the Ukrainian Relief Fund benefiting millions of people in need.
Oles Sanin, the film’s director, remains in Ukraine. He has worked alongside Colombia University to bring his film to American audiences in the hopes of raising awareness and money to help stop the war in Ukraine. All proceeds generated from this film will be donated to the Ukrainian Relief Fund.
“We are grateful to have this opportunity to help the people of Ukraine,” says Traci Hoey, VP of Marketing. “It is amazing to use art to bring people together and support those in need by creating both awareness and monetary donations.”
The Guide will be playing in two Cinergy locations beginning March 18th. The film follows the life of a ten-year-old boy during turbulent Soviet Ukraine. This movie challenges us to believe there can be a different reality from what we see around us. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the relief fund to help millions of people in Ukraine.
About Cinergy Entertainment
Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc was crowned Top Family Entertainment Center of the World by IAAPA in 2019 and is a regional operator of 7 luxury cinema and entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 65 screens. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas with alcoholic beverages and a menu o¬¬¬f chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, most Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including: bowling, axe throwing, laser tag, escape rooms, Virtual Reality and elevated ropes course with zip lines.
Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.cinergy.com
